Arsenal: Mika Biereth eyeing 'fantastic' future Emirates return after summer exit

Mika Biereth has admitted that he would like to return to Arsenal one day, just months after leaving the club for Sturm Graz.

Biereth made a £4million permanent move to Austria July after impressing there on loan in the second half of last season.

The Denmark Under-21 international has scored seven goals in 11 games for Sturm Graz so far this campaign.

And while he is enjoying his football in Austria, Biereth has already thought about returning to the Emirates.

“Things are going well in Sturm Graz,” he told Danish channel TV2.

“I have nothing to complain about right now. I play every week at a good level, and now we also play in the Champions League, where I’m still waiting for my first goal.

“If I keep playing well and scoring goals, hopefully a change can come, but right now I’m focused on Sturm and on doing well and scoring goals.

“A return back to Arsenal would be fantastic, but it’s not something I’m focusing on right now.”

Biereth was born in London and initially started in the youth ranks at Fulham before joining Arsenal as an 18-year-old.

The 6ft 2in striker never played for the Gunners’ first team and spent time out on loan at Dutch club RKC Waalwijk and Scottish side Motherwell before heading to Sturm Graz in January.

Biereth helped Christian Ilzer’s side to secure an Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup double last term, leading to them making the deal permanent this summer.