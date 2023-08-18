Arsenal release new third kit for 2023/24 season in throwback to 1980s

Arsenal have released their third kit for the 2023/24 season (Arsenal FC)

The Gunners are reinventing a classic shirt from the 1980s, sporting a mineral green base with collegiate navy shoulders and off-white stylised crest and sponsor logos.

The kit is a call back to the 1982/83 away shirt and is available to buy from Friday August 18, 2023.

With both the men’s and women’s teams eyeing glory in the UEFA Champions League this season, the kit is launched with accompanying film that brings continental style of the streets of Islington.

Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Leah Williamson are among those who feature in the film, taking in some recognisable landmarks near the Emirates Stadium.

The club have embarked on an ambitious recruitment drive across the men’s and women’s teams this summer as they bid to win honours both domestically and in Europe.

