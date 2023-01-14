Arsenal relaunch bid to sign Barcelona star Raphinha after losing Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea

Back on the radar: Arsenal are ready to relaunch their bid to sign Raphinha (AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s sporting director Edu Gaspar has made contact with Raphinha’s agent Deco over a possible January move after Chelsea successfully hijacked their bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners have begun looking at alternative options after seeing their 22-year-old primary January transfer window target move to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Ukraine international will have a medical on Sunday after agreeing £88million switch. It has led the Gunners are looking for alternative options in attack to boost their attack.

Raphinha, who both Chelsea and Arsenal tried to sign in the summer, could be made available by Barcelona after an indifferent spell following his £55m move from Leeds.

Both London clubs were keen to sign the Brazil international in the summer and Arsenal have continued to monitor his situation through Edu’s excellent relationship with Deco.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add a forward who can help guide Arsenal to win the Premier League title as they sit five points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand.

The North Londoners are particularly keen to boost their options after losing Gabriel Jesus to a knee injury at the beginning of December.

The Gunners boss offered an update on Jesus ahead of a derby match away at Tottenham on Sunday: “He’s progressing really well.

Blow: Top Arsenal target Mudryk is now set to join free-spending Chelsea (Getty Images)

“He’s working really hard. He’s in the right place in his recovery regarding the time that we set for him, but he’s still a bit far [away] to be back.

“I would like to see him very quickly but I don’t think that’s going to happen. We’re going to have to be patient with that one.

“With every surgery, there are always a lot of things you have to be very cautious with, especially in the first few weeks.

“He’s going to push everybody there to be on the pitch really [soon], but we have to be cautious as well.”