Arsenal: Record-breaking star, next Oleksandr Zinchenko and versatile defender set for big 2024

Arsenal have struggled to blood young players recently as they compete for the Champions League and Premier League.

There are still academy players making strides, though, and they will hope to make their mark in the new year, even if it is out on loan.

Here, Standard Sport takes a look at three Arsenal youngsters poised for a big 2024…

Became the youngest player in Premier League history after making his debut last year aged 15 years and 181 days.

He has since caught the eye for Arsenal’s youth teams and recently scored five goals in an FA Youth Cup game against Crewe.

Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or striker, Mikel Arteta has compared Nwaneri to Jack Wilshere. Still only 16, his best chance of minutes will likely come with a loan.

Ethan Nwaneri made his Premier League debut against Brentford (REUTERS)

The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract in October and is tipped for big things.

A talented midfielder, he is also able to operate at left-back and some at Arsenal believe he could be a long-term successor to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal Under-18s coach Jack Wilshere is a huge fan of Lewis-Skelly and has said he does “things you can’t coach”.

He is yet to make his debut but has been on the bench for the first team.

Big things are expected of Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

A versatile defender who can play at full-back or in the heart of defence.

Walters will have six months to run on his contract from January and is attracting interest from Premier League clubs and sides in Europe.

Arsenal want to keep the 19-year-old and have held talks about a new deal.

He is yet to make his first-team debut and will have to weigh up whether he wants more game time now, or if he can be patient.