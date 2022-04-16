Arsenal reap rewards of Stina Blackstenius handy work

Tom Garry
·4 min read
Stina Blackstenius of Arsenal during the UEFA Women&#39;s Champions League Quarter Final First Leg match between Arsenal WFC and VfL Wolfsburg at on March 23, 2022 in London - GETTY IMAGES
Throughout the January transfer window there was one striker targeted by a host of big women’s clubs, and it was no surprise; it is not often that the top scorer in Sweden’s top tier, a Ballon d’Or nominee and two-time Olympic silver medallist, is available on a free transfer.

Yet up until 2013, there were two different sports vying for the services of Stina Blackstenius, who played handball competitively until she was 17. Arsenal are certainly glad she chose football, as they won the race to sign her this winter and she has hit the ground running, having scored four goals in seven games so far in the Women’s Super League.

The 26-year-old former Montpellier striker’s younger half-sister, Nina Koppang, still plays handball for one of Sweden’s top clubs, IK Savehof, but Blackstenius’s goalscoring talents as a teenager in Swedish football’s lower divisions – where she averaged well over a goal per game – helped make the decision easier when top-flight side Linkopings FC came calling.

“I can miss handball sometimes, I really enjoyed it, but it was the right decision,” Blackstenius says.

Handball helped her with game perception and coordination, she says.

“At one point, it was really hard to make a decision between handball and football, but then I had so much fun with the Under-17s national [football] team, and suddenly I got an opportunity to go to Linkopings in the highest league, and I’m happy with the decision.” It is no surprise that she enjoyed playing for Sweden’s youth sides – she scored 50 times in 49 youth international matches.

And for her country, things have continued in that vein. She helped them finish third in the 2019 World Cup and reach back-to-back Olympic finals, scoring in both in Rio in 2016 and in Tokyo.

And it was in Japan, where she scored five times, including a brace against world champions the United States in a 3-0 victory, that she and Sweden showed how good they are.

“There was such a good feeling in the whole team,” she says, reflecting on Tokyo. “We knew we had an opportunity to go far, but then when we won against the USA in the first game, our confidence grew – we just went with that feeling. If you compare with Brazil [Rio 2016], we were a much better team in this Olympics.”

Asked if Sweden could win this summer’s Euros, in England, she replies: “Of course. I really believe in us.” Before that next major tournament arrives on these shores in July, Blackstenius will hope to win the league title with Arsenal – who are just one point behind leaders Chelsea with four games to go – and the Women’s FA Cup, in which her new team face holders Chelsea in a perfectly poised, sold-out semi-final at Borehamwood on Sunday. Blackstenius arrives in good form, having scored twice for her country last week to help them secure World Cup qualification, and has linked up instinctively with Vivianne Miedema at her club.

Blackstenius up against Wolfsburg in this season&#39;s Uefa Women&#39;s Champions League - PA
The pair combined superbly for Blackstenius’s first goal in English football to rescue 10-player Arsenal with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in February, and the Swede says: “The link-up is good, Viv is an amazing player, and you can just tell by that pass how much quality she is playing with.”

The match could have had a different ending, however, because before signing for Arsenal, Blackstenius was heavily linked with Manchester United.

Speaking about it for the first time, she confirms: “There was interest from Man United as well and it took me a while to make my decision but, in the end, it felt really good when I heard that Arsenal was interested.”

So why did she choose Arsenal, coached by fellow Swede Jonas Eidevall? “I just had a really good feeling from what I’d heard. It was down to lots of things. I knew it’s a big club, very professional, and I got a really good impression from what I heard from Jonas.

“Also I could tell that Jonas knew what kind of player I am, it felt good that he knew a lot about me before I came here, and about the player I want to be, which was really important for me in my decision.”

It has not taken Blackstenius long to find her feet in the WSL, and she says: “I am a bit [surprised] because I know I can struggle a bit when it’s a new team, a new city, a new country, so I was thinking that it could take a while to adapt and settle in, but the team has helped me a lot, and I’m surrounded by such good players.

“I feel like I’ve been here for longer than I have. I’m happy about scoring those goals, but I’m reaching for more.”

