Arsenal pushing to complete Pablo Mari and Alex Runarsson loan exits after Lucas Torreira sale

Simon Collings
·1 min read
Arsenal pushing to complete Pablo Mari and Alex Runarsson loan exits after Lucas Torreira sale
Arsenal are pushing to wrap up loan deals for Alex Runarsson and Pablo Mari after finalising the sale of Lucas Torreira to Galatasaray last night.

Torreira has joined the Turkish side for an initial fee of £5million, but that could rise by around £1.5m more with add-ons.

The midfielder had one year left on his contract at Arsenal and the club were ready to cash in on him now as opposed to losing him for free in 12 months.

“I am very happy to come here. I thought about it with my family,” said Torreira.

“After there were conversations about it, the fans started talking to me on social media. They even started to communicate with my family and loved ones.

Arsenal’s Pablo Mari wants to return to Serie A after spending last season on loan at Udinese (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
“They also played a part in making this decision. I felt very good. I’m proud of the jersey I’m wearing. I am very happy to come here.”

After securing an exit for Torreira, Arsenal are now working to resolve the futures of Mari and Runarsson.

Talks are ongoing with Monza over a loan deal for Mari, with the main discussion point being possible terms of making the move permanent next summer. The centre-back is keen to return to Italy after enjoying his time on loan with Udinese last season.

Antalyaspor are interested in signing Runarsson on loan and it is understood that formal talks are now underway. The goalkeeper joined Arsenal in 2020 from Dijon for a fee of just over £1m, but has struggled in England.

