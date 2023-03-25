Arsenal and Poland defender Jakub Kiwior slammed for 'lost' display against Czech Republic

Former Portugal boss Fernando Santos was in the dugout for his first match as the new Poland manager, though his debut ended with a heavy defeat in the European Championship qualifier.

Czech Republic stunned their neighbours, taking a 2-0 lead inside the opening 140 seconds. Ladislav Krejci and Tomas Cvancara bagged the early efforts as the hosts took complete control of proceedings in Prague. Jan Kuchta added a third in the second-half before Damian Szymanski scored a consolation effort for the Poles.

After the match, the Polish media was highly critical of the display - in particular the central-defensive pairing of Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior and Southampton's Jan Bednarek.

Poland's leading sports publication, Przeglad Sportowy, handed Kiwior a 1/10 rating, saying: "Lost, insecure, restless, and the behaviour after conceding the third goal is already a tragedy."

Arsenal splashed over £20m to bring Kiwior from Serie A outfit Spezia during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has made two appearances under Mikel Arteta, starting against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League and coming off the bench during last weekend's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Bednarek was given a slightly better rating of 2/10 as the outlet questioned his charisma and skill. "Only after a quarter of an hour did he recover from a dramatic beginning," wrote the publication. "If, in the absence of Kamil Glik, he is to be the 'chief' of the defence, then ... he still has a lot to learn to manage the defence like a colleague over a decade older. Still not the size of the hat, not the charisma and skills."

