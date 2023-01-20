Arsenal plot shock bid to sign Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga on loan

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in a surprise loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The Gunners have already signed Brighton winger Leandro Trossard during the January transfer window and are close to bringing in centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.

The club’s owners are ready to back manager Mikel Arteta in the transfer market as they bid to win a first Premier League title since 2004.

Standard Sport understand Arsenal are interested in signing Camavinga on loan to bolster their squad for the rest of the season.

It is unclear if Real Madrid would sanction a loan move, but the 20-year-old has struggled for minutes this season.

Adding to their midfield is a long-term priority for Arsenal and they also view a deal for West Ham captain Declan Rice as their number one priority for the summer.

The Hammers will not accept selling Rice in January and are going to push to receive £100million for him at the end of the season.

Arsenal also hold a long-term interest in Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, who will be available for free in the summer if he does not sign a new contract.