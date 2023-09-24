Arsenal player ratings vs Tottenham: Bukayo Saka terrorises Spurs defence as Jorginho has nightmare off bench
Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw in the north London derby as Tottenham twice fought back to claim a point.
The Gunners took the lead in the first-half through a Cristian Romero own-goal, but Spurs levelled before the break as Son Heung-min struck.
Arsenal were back ahead at the start of the second-half as Bukayo Saka slotted home a penalty after a handball by Romero.
But within a minute, Tottenham were level again as the visitors punished an error by Jorginho to equalise through Son.
Simon Collings was at Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal in action...
Made one stunning save in the first-half to keep out Brennan Johnson. Arguably could have done better for Spurs’ opening goal when his weak punch kept the ball in play.
Largely kept Johnson quiet, who was a surprise start on Tottenham’s left wing. Won Arsenal’s penalty when his shot hit Cristain Romero’s hand.
Close to one of Arsenal’s best players with another top performance. Made a couple of excellent recovery tackles when Tottenham threatened to get in behind.
Gabriel 6
Fairly solid performance from the Brazilian, who wasn’t at fault for either of the Tottenham goals. Occasionally sloppy playing out from the back.
Looked good going forward and had a hand in the Gunners’ first goal by starting the counter off. Struggled defensively at times with Dejan Kulusevski’s movement.
Not quite as dominant as he has been in recent weeks and struggled to dictate the game as much as he likes. Still the pick of Arsenal’s midfielders.
Came off at half-time, for what you assume was an injury. Had a fairly solid opening 45 minutes, breaking up play and making his presence known.
Picked to start as a reward for his recent form. Linked well with Gabriel Jesus at times down the left, but taken off at the break.
Bukayo Saka 8 | Star player
Arsenal’s best player as he terrorised Destiny Udogie. Got them ahead when his shot hit Romero to find the net. Slotted a penalty in the second-half.
Trusted with leading the line in a huge game as Jesus was pushed out left. Blew a good opportunity when Udogie’s back-pass put him through - should have cut the ball back.
Gabriel Jesus 7
Tasked with playing out left in the absence of both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. Missed a huge chance to make it 2-0 in the first-half, which spoilt an otherwise bright performance.
Substitutions
Jorginho (Rice 45’) 4
Had a nightmare moment when dispossessed by James Maddison for Spurs’ second goal. Struggled and was overrun during a tough 45 minutes.
Kai Havertz (Vieira 45’) 5
Once again struggled to make an impact on the game. Still finding his feet.
Reiss Nelson (Jesus 77’) N/A
Emile Smith Rowe (Saka 90+7’) N/A
Subs not used: Ramsdale, Kiwior, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Elneny.