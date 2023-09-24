Arsenal player ratings vs Tottenham: Bukayo Saka terrorises Spurs defence as Jorginho has nightmare off bench

(Getty Images)

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw in the north London derby as Tottenham twice fought back to claim a point.

The Gunners took the lead in the first-half through a Cristian Romero own-goal, but Spurs levelled before the break as Son Heung-min struck.

Arsenal were back ahead at the start of the second-half as Bukayo Saka slotted home a penalty after a handball by Romero.

But within a minute, Tottenham were level again as the visitors punished an error by Jorginho to equalise through Son.

Simon Collings was at Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal in action...

David Raya 7

Made one stunning save in the first-half to keep out Brennan Johnson. Arguably could have done better for Spurs’ opening goal when his weak punch kept the ball in play.

Ben White 7

Largely kept Johnson quiet, who was a surprise start on Tottenham’s left wing. Won Arsenal’s penalty when his shot hit Cristain Romero’s hand.

William Saliba 8

Close to one of Arsenal’s best players with another top performance. Made a couple of excellent recovery tackles when Tottenham threatened to get in behind.

Gabriel 6

Fairly solid performance from the Brazilian, who wasn’t at fault for either of the Tottenham goals. Occasionally sloppy playing out from the back.

Oleksandr Zinchenko 6

Looked good going forward and had a hand in the Gunners’ first goal by starting the counter off. Struggled defensively at times with Dejan Kulusevski’s movement.

Martin Odegaard 7

Not quite as dominant as he has been in recent weeks and struggled to dictate the game as much as he likes. Still the pick of Arsenal’s midfielders.

Declan Rice 7

Came off at half-time, for what you assume was an injury. Had a fairly solid opening 45 minutes, breaking up play and making his presence known.

Fabio Vieira 6

Picked to start as a reward for his recent form. Linked well with Gabriel Jesus at times down the left, but taken off at the break.

Bukayo Saka 8 | Star player

Arsenal’s best player as he terrorised Destiny Udogie. Got them ahead when his shot hit Romero to find the net. Slotted a penalty in the second-half.

Eddie Nketiah 5

Trusted with leading the line in a huge game as Jesus was pushed out left. Blew a good opportunity when Udogie’s back-pass put him through - should have cut the ball back.

Gabriel Jesus 7

Tasked with playing out left in the absence of both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. Missed a huge chance to make it 2-0 in the first-half, which spoilt an otherwise bright performance.

Substitutions

Jorginho (Rice 45’) 4

Had a nightmare moment when dispossessed by James Maddison for Spurs’ second goal. Struggled and was overrun during a tough 45 minutes.

Kai Havertz (Vieira 45’) 5

Once again struggled to make an impact on the game. Still finding his feet.

Reiss Nelson (Jesus 77’) N/A

Emile Smith Rowe (Saka 90+7’) N/A

Subs not used: Ramsdale, Kiwior, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Elneny.