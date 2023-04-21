Arsenal player ratings vs Southampton: Aaron Ramsdale disaster as Fabio Vieira wasteful

(REUTERS)

Arsenal’s title hopes were dealt a hammer blow as Southampton held them to a third draw in a row.

Saints had not won away to Arsenal in the league since 1987 and had looked on course for a famous victory as with 88 minutes gone they were 3-1 up.

The Gunners, however, made a late charge and scored through Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka - but they could not find a winner.

It means Arsenal are five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League ahead of Wednesday’s huge match at Emirates Stadium.

Simon Collings was at Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal in action...

Aaron Ramsdale 4

Had a disaster in the opening minute as he passed the ball straight to Carlos Alcaraz, who took the chance to score. Did not look his usual self all night.

Awful start: Ramsdale gave a cheap goal away within the first minute (REUTERS)

Ben White 6

One of the better defenders on the night, but that is hardly anything to boast about. Went close to scoring when his header was cleared off the line.

Rob Holding 5

Did not make as many individual errors as others, but struggled with playing out from the back. Arsenal haven’t looked the same without William Saliba.

Gabriel 5

Caught out by Walcott’s run for Saints’ second goal as the forward returned to haunt his former club. Lacked the composure he has shown this season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko 5

Constantly demanded the ball and tucked into the midfield to try and make an impact. Lost Duje Caleta-Car from the corner for Saints’ third goal.

Martin Odegaard 7

Tried to haul Arsenal back into the game by demanding the ball as much as possible. Involved in the opening goal and scored Arsenal’s second.

Thomas Partey 4

Another sub-par performance after being disappointing at West Ham last week, too. Has lost form at a crucial time in the season.

Fabio Vieira 4

Just never got into the game and was wasteful when he was in possession and had the chance to make an impact. Rightfully hooked just 10 minutes in the second-half.

Wasteful: Vieira could not get into the game (Action Images via Reuters)

Bukayo Saka 7

One of the rare players to come out of this with any credit. Tried to drag Arsenal back into the match and never gave up. Setup Martinelli’s goal and scored their equaliser.

At the death: Saka’s late goal ensured Arsenal emerged with a point (AP)

Gabriel Jesus 5

Made the odd darting run, but didn’t impact the game enough. Missed two great chances to score when Arsenal were chasing the game at 3-1.

Gabriel Martinelli 7

Like Saka, he was the one of the few to come out of this with much credit. Kept running at his opposite man and scored with a well-taken volley.

Substitutions

Leandro Trossard (Vieira 56’) 5

Brought on to play as a No8, but never really got into the game.

Eddie Nketiah (Zinchenko 72’) N/A

Reiss Nelson (Martinelli 85’) N/A

Subs not used: Turner, Kiwior, Walters, Tierney, Jorginho, Smith Rowe