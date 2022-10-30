Arsenal player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Reiss Nelson shines brightest in rout

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League with a thumping victory over Nottingham Forest.

Reiss Nelson was, unexpectedly, the star of the show as he scored twice after coming off the bench to replace the injured Bukayo Saka.

Before that, Gabriel Martinelli had opened the scoring and Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard also got on the scoresheet to complete the 5-0 win.

The victory means Arsenal are now back top of the Premier League after Manchester City had leapfrogged them on Saturday by beating Leicester.

Simon Collings was at Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal in action...

Aaron Ramsdale 6

Had very little to do all afternoon as Arsenal dominated the game. Anything that did come his way he dealt with comfortably.

Ben White 7

Had another good game as he continues to impress in his new role of right-back. Surely must be close to being in the England squad for the World Cup.

William Saliba 8

Another flawless performance from the centre-back, who dominated the physical Taiwo Awoniyi. Didn’t put a foot wrong and looked so composed.

Gabriel 6

Had one heart-in-mouth moment where he passed the ball straight to Jesse Lingard in his own box. Other than that he was solid and steady.

Takehiro Tomiyasu 8

Started the move for the first goal by winning the ball high up the pitch. Summed up his performance, which was full of energy and running.

Martin Odegaard 8

Created plenty of chances and kept Arsenal ticking over really well in the midfield. Got the goal his performance deserved with a nice finish late on.

Thomas Partey 8

His passing was, at times, a little loose in the first-half, but he stepped it up after the break. Got on the scoresheet with a stunning long-range strike.

Granit Xhaka 6

A fairly quiet game by his high standards. Still tried to get forward as much as he could and played a role in Arsenal’s second goal.

Bukayo Saka 6

Started the game really well as he created Arsenal’s opener with a great cross for Martinelli. Forced to come off before the half-hour mark through injury.

Gabriel Jesus 7

Should have scored as he blew a number of good chances. Worked hard for the team, though, and finished the game with two assists.

Gabriel Martinelli 8

Looked much more like his usual self after a quiet few weeks. Took his goal really well by stooping low to head it past Dean Henderson.

Substitutions

Reiss Nelson (Saka 27’) 9 | Star player

Who would have called this? Two goals and an assist from the winger, who took his chance here with both hands.

Fabio Vieira (Martinelli 63’) 6

Came on for the final 30 minutes and had the odd nice moment, with a good few touches around the box.

Cedric (Tomiyasu 63’) 6

A first appearance of the season for the Portugal international, who was solid.

Kieran Tierney (Saliba 75’) N/A

Eddie Nketiah (Xhaka 75’) N/A

Subs not used: Hein, Holding, Lokonga, Marquinhos