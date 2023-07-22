Arsenal player ratings vs Manchester United: Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber offer promise but Kai Havertz poor

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal suffered a frustrating night at MetLife Stadium as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United.

Aaron Ramsdale was at fault as Bruno Fernandes’ strike from distance beat him, before a Gabriel error let Jadon Sancho through on goal to double the lead.

The Gunners were unable to respond after the break as they fell to a first pre-season defeat of the summer, before Fabio Vieira then missed his penalty in the shootout that followed the match as United won that 5-3.

Here’s how the Arsenal players rated in New York...

Aaron Ramsdale 5

Should really have saved Fernandes’ strike from distance, having had nothing to do in the opening 30 minutes. Had much less of a chance with Sancho’s near-post finish, and didn’t get near any of the five penalties.

Jurrien Timber 8

Combined really well with Saka down the right, while also moving inside and offering an option in the middle. Had the pace to deal with any overlapping runs from Luke Shaw - already looks to be a brilliant signing.

William Saliba 6

Composed as usual, far less involved than his centre-back partner. Confident when he was called into action, he’s showed no signs of that back injury during pre-season.

Gabriel 5

The Brazilian was dominant in the air and one of Arsenal’s best players early on, before his wild swing at thin air let Sancho in for the second goal.

Takehiro Tomiyasu 6

Solid enough defensively, but Arsenal miss something on the ball when he is at left-back. Unable to offer Martinelli any real support in attack.

Declan Rice 6

Left exposed in transition at times as the midfield three with Odegaard and Havertz didn’t really work. Helped out his defence when chasing back after balls over the top, but a quiet first Arsenal start.

Martin Odegaard 6

Glimpses of his usual self, setting up chances for Nketiah and Havertz, but otherwise off his best in a midfield that failed to give the Gunners any sort of control. Confident penalty.

Kai Havertz 5

Very quiet in the first-half, not enough of an attacking threat to make up for vulnerabilities off the ball. One chance after the break was headed over the bar to complete a frustrating night.

Bukayo Saka 7

Caused Shaw big problems and a constant threat as ever in first 30 minutes, with his partnership with Timber showing real promise. Should have had an assist after squaring the ball for Martinelli, before his influence dwindled as the match went on.

Eddie Nketiah 6

Big chance came minutes into the second-half when Odegaard played him in, but dragged his shot wide. Unable to make a real impression when given the chance to lead the line.

Gabriel Martinelli 6

Could not take two big chances in the space of a few seconds, firing both at Tom Heaton. Energetic as ever, though faded until he was replaced on the hour mark.

Subs

Kieran Tierney (Tomiyasu 45’) 7

Made an impression after coming on at the break, offering his usual drive down the left flank.

Gabriel Jesus (Martinelli 59’) 5

Booked late on, increasingly frustrated after struggling to get involved.

Ben White (Timber 59’) 6’

Did well to get across and close down Facundo Pellistri as he threatened to make it 3-0.

Thomas Partey (Rice 59’) 6

Pushed out to right-back as Arsenal threw the attacking players on, comfortable in that inverted role.

Jorginho (Havertz 71’) 5

Looked off the pace on a couple of occasions in midfield, but penalty was as calm as ever.

Trossard (Nketiah 71’) 6

Tried to make things happen drifting in off the right, and converted his spot-kick.

Vieira (Saka 71’) 5’

Barely had a kick in his 20 minutes on the pitch and then blazed his penalty over the bar in the shootout.

Smith Rowe (Saliba 71’) 6

A rare first-team opportunity, but not enough of a chance to make an impact.