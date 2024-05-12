Arsenal player ratings vs Manchester United: William Saliba solid as a rock as Leandro Trossard breaks curse

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal took the title race to the final day with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in a cagey, low-quality affair at Old Trafford.

Leandro Trossard’s first-half tap-in was the difference as Arsenal moved a point ahead of Manchester City, who visit Tottenham on Tuesday for a chance to regain top spot going into the final round of games.

Here's how we rated the Arsenal players…

David Raya 6

Looked jittery in the first 20 minutes and spilled a corner but did not have a serious save to make.

Ben White 6

Found Havertz in space for the opening goal and got forward well, twice going close in the first half. But stretched by Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony at the other end.

William Saliba 7

Solid and made an important challenge to stop Garnacho in his tracks in the second half.

Gabriel 7

Alert defensively and calm in possession against a toothless United attack.

Takehiro Tomiyasu 6

Relatively untested without the ball as most of United’s attacks came down the other flank, but neat and tidy in possession.

Declan Rice 7

Extended Andre Onana with a long-range effort in the final 10 minutes and made a late chance with a driving run into the box. Covered plenty of ground but not at his imperious best.

Thomas Partey 6

Caught out in the first few minutes, leading to a chance for Rasmus Hojlund. His passing was mixed but he shielded the defence well enough.

Martin Odegaard 7

Worked tirelessly and produced the occasional flash on the ball but not as his best as a creative force.

Bukayo Saka 5

Very quiet by his standards, particularly in the first half, and was not involved in any big moments of note.

Leandro Trossard 7

Darted into the six-yard box to open the scoring with his only chance of the game, calming Arsenal’s nerves.

Kai Havertz 7

Made the opening goal with a low cross for Trossard. Pressed from the front but could not take further advantage of a patched-up United defence.

Subs

Gabriel Martinelli (Trossard 66’) 7

Nearly added a crucial second with a fine run and shot which was brilliantly turned over the bar by Onana.

Jorginho (Partey 90’) N/A

Helped Arsenal see out the game.

Jakub Kiwior (Odegaard 90’)

Played the final few minutes in torrential rain.

Not used: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Vieira, Zinchenko