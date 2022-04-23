Arsenal player ratings vs Man United: Granit Xhaka the star man as Nuno Tavares has a crazy game

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal moved up to fourth in the Premier League by beating Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side were not at their best against United and the visitors twice hit the woodwork, while Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty too.

They were made to pay for those errors as Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners, with Bukayo Saka scoring twice and Nuno also getting on the scoresheet.

United hit back with Cristiano Ronaldo, however, in the end Arsenal got the three points that moves them above Tottenham and into fourth in the Premier League.

Simon Collings was at Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal in action...

Aaron Ramsdale 7

Was a bit shaky in possession, but made up for that with one or two excellent saves - particularly one to deny Diogo Dalot in the second-half.

Cedric 5

Really struggled against Jadon Sancho and could have given away a penalty for handball in the first-half. Looks set to lose his place when Takehiro Tomiyasu is back fit.

Ben White 6

Marginally better than Gabriel, but still not at his best. Struggled playing out from the back when United pressed him high up.

Gabriel 5

The Brazilian won’t want to see a replay of the United goal as he allowed Ronaldo to drift off him far too easily. A bit shaky all game.

Nuno 5

Had a crazy game at left-back. Opened the scoring early on, but then gave away a penalty in the second-half for handball. Sloppy in possession at times.

Mohamed Elneny 8

After impressing against Chelsea, the Egyptian had another good game here. Worked tirelessly without the ball and was tidy in possession.

Granit Xhaka 8 | Star man

Had a good game in the heart of midfield, acting as a calming presence. Rounded off a good afternoon by scoring a brilliant long-range strike.

Bukayo Saka 8

A goal and an assist for the winger, who looked a threat all afternoon up against Alex Telles. Slotted his penalty calmly after also scoring against Chelsea.

Martin Odegaard 7

Fairly influential when allowed to get on the ball. Seems to have rediscovered the link-up play with Saka that has been so dangerous this season.

Emile Smith Rowe 6

Had an okay game, but not at the level he was on Wednesday night during the win over Chelsea. Taken off just after the hour mark.

Eddie Nketiah 7

His link-up play has come on so much compared to the last time he got a run of games. Had a goal ruled out for offside too.

Substitutions

Gabriel Martinelli (Smith Rowe 63’) 6

Brought on to give Nuno some protection at left-back and did well defensively tracking back.

Rob Holding (Saka 74’) 6

Came on for his classic cameo of tightening things up at the back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Cedric 90’) N/A

Subs not used: Leno, Lacazette, Pepe, Lokonga, Azeez, Swanson.