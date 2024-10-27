Arsenal player ratings vs Liverpool: Bukayo Saka back with a bang as Declan Rice delivers monster display

Goalscoring return: Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead against Liverpool (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal moved up to third in the Premier League table after playing out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

The Gunners had looked on course to claim all three points after Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino struck either side of Virgil van Dijk’s header.

Liverpool, however, grabbed an equaliser nine minutes before the end as Mohamed Salah found the back of the net.

The draw means Arsenal are now third in the Premier League and five points off leaders Manchester City.

Simon Collings was at the Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal in action...

David Raya 6

Did not have much to do as Arsenal kept Liverpool at bay. Showed great reflexes late on when stretching to tip away a dangerous cross from Salah.

Thomas Partey 9

Tasked with playing at right-back and did a brilliant job. Shackled Luis Diaz and was bright in possession, too. One of his best games in an Arsenal shirt.

Ben White 8

Restored to the heart of defence due to William Saliba being suspended. Rose to the occasion and set up Arsenal’s opening goal with a stunning assist.

Gabriel 7

Was having a solid game until he was forced off shortly after half-time. Arsenal’s bad luck with injuries in defence continues.

Jurrien Timber 7

Thrown into the team after nearly a month out. Lasted over 70 minutes and did a good job of keeping Salah quiet.

Bukayo Saka 8

Opened the scoring with a great goal and gave Andy Robertson a torrid time all afternoon. Back with a bang after missing the last two games due to injury.

Declan Rice 9 | Player of the match

A monster in the middle of the pitch, especially in the first half. Broke up the play so well and set up Arsenal’s second goal with a pin-point free-kick.

Mikel Merino 7

Had a shaky start but got better as the game went on. Scored his first goal for Arsenal by heading home from a free-kick.

Gabriel Martinelli 7

Went at Trent Alexander-Arnold all game and had some joy. Played well, just lacked the final ball when it mattered most.

Kai Havertz 7

Missed a good chance in the first half when he blazed over the bar. Set up a decent chance for Gabriel Jesus late on and had a goal ruled out, too.

Leandro Trossard 6

Worked tirelessly off the ball and was typically busy. Linked the play fairly nicely and combined well with Havertz at times.

Substitutes

Jakub Kiwior (Gabriel 54’) 5

Lack of pace was ruthlessly exposed by Darwin Nunez for Liverpool’s second goal.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Timber 75’) N/A

Gabriel Jesus (Saka 85’) N/A

Ethan Nwaneri (Martinelli 85’) N/A

Subs not used: Neto, Zinchenko, Nichols, Jorginho, Sterling.