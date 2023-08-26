Arsenal player ratings vs Fulham: Fabio Vieira exceptional but Kai Havertz struggles

Arsenal were stunned by 10-man Fulham at the Emirates Stadium to drop points in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Andreas Pereira opened the scoring after capitalising on a sloppy Bukayo Saka pass to score after just 57 seconds.

Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira thought they won the match from the bench as Arsenal got back in front.

First, Vieira’s surge into the box saw him win a penalty for Saka to equalise from the spot. Just two minutes later, Vieira provided again, crossing in for Nketiah to score.

Joao Palhinha tapped in the equaliser from a corner after getting free of poor Arsenal marking, with the Calvin Bassey having been sent off moments earlier having earned a second yellow card.

Nizaar Kinsella was at the Emirates witnessing the action.

Aaron Ramsdale - 4

Didn’t look assured in goal throughout and couldn’t made it easy for Andreas who ran through one-on-one on goal to open the scoring.

Thomas Partey - 4

Thomas was out of position for Fulham’s opener and was substituted in the 56th minute.

Ben White - 6

White was the best of his defenders in building up the play, culminating in an important switch which led to a big Havertz chance.

William Saliba - 6

Saliba was solid enough without doing anything remarkable.

Jakub Kiwior - 5

Offered very little going forward playing at left-back and was switched to centre-back at half-time.

Declan Rice - 6

Rice’s front footed defending was effective and he helped start attacks which fizzled out as soon as they hit the forward line.

Martin Odegaard - 5

Odegaard had the ball in the net but saw his goal ruled out for offside. It was unfortunate as the rest of his efforts were easily saved or blazed over. Not at his best.

Kai Havertz - 4

Missed Arsenal’s early chance in the 12th minute and lacked the anticipation in a Saka cross minutes later.

Havertz struggled against Fulham (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka - 6

Saka equalised with a cool penalty after two minutes of delays but his loose pass led to the opening goal. Not his best performance but still a constant threat.

Story continues

Leandro Trossard - 7

The Belgium international pulled the strings without reward in the first half, creating for others as Arsenal’s false 9. He was very unfortunate to be withdrawn as Arteta sought to fix his gameplan.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6

A mixed afternoon for the winger who had some tame efforts but was involved in the build up to the equaliser.

Substitutes

Eddie Nketiah - 8

Nketiah is proving he really belongs at Arsenal, changing the dynamic of the match after his introduction at half-time and tapping in the winner.

Fabio Vieira - 9

Vieira was Arsenal’s match winner from the bench, winning the penalty with a clever third man run before crossing for Nketiah’s winner. Exceptional.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

The returning Ukrainian also made a good impact from the bench using the ball well and bringing balance to his backline.

Gabriel Jesus - N/A

Jorginho - N/A

Unused subs: Raya, Gabriel, Smith Rowe, Nelson