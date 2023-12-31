Arsenal player ratings vs Fulham: Anonymous Eddie Nketiah fails to take chance; Declan Rice looking tired

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal's winless run in the Premier League stretched to three games as they were beaten by Fulham.

The Gunners had the chance to finish 2023 on top of the table but slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Mikel Arteta's side started well and went ahead through Bukayo Saka after just five minutes.

But Fulham hit back with goals from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid and they were worthy winners.

Simon Collings was at Craven Cottage to see Arsenal in action...

David Raya 6

Could perhaps have done better for Fulham's opener. Made a great save to deny Tom Cairney in the second-half.

Ben White 5

Had a tough afternoon and Fulham seemed to target his side by overloading it. Fulham's opening goal came down his flank.

William Saliba 6

Even he wasn't at his usual level and was sloppy on the ball from time to time. A rare off-day.

Gabriel 6

Started well and was dominant. Passing a little off when trying to get the wingers in behind.

Jakub Kiwior 5

Had a difficult half after being tasked to fill in at left-back. Looked okay in attack, but his lack of pace hurt him defensively.

Martin Odegaard 6

As he did against West Ham, the captain tried to drag Arsenal back into the match. Showed more energy and fight than most.

Declan Rice 5

Looked a tad tired, which is understandable given his efforts this season. Couldn't control the midfield like he usually does.

Kai Havertz 5

Has been excellent recently, but just didn't get into the game today. Link-up with Martinelli was off.

Bukayo Saka 6

Opened the scoring after just five minutes with a tap-in. Had some bright moments but Antonee Robinson dealt well with him.

Eddie Nketiah 4

Barely had a kick all game and was largely anonymous. Handed the chance to start ahead of Gabriel Jesus, but didn't take it.

Gabriel Martinelli 6

Started brightly and made the opening goal after his shot was saved by Bernd Leno. Has struggled recently but was better today.

Substitutions

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Kiwior 45') 6

Story continues

On at half-time and did okay. Will be a miss when he leaves for the Asian Cup.

Gabriel Jesus (White 67') 5

Not really in the game after being deployed in a front-two with Nketiah.

Leandro Trossard (Martinelli 67') 5

Looks much better out wide. Put in some good crosses.

Reiss Nelson (Havertz 77') N/A

Subs not used: Ramsdale, Cedric, Elneny, Jorginho, Smith Rowe.