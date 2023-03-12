Arsenal player ratings vs Fulham: Leandro Trossard enjoys best game yet as Martin Odegaard oozes class

(REUTERS)

Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Fulham.

The Gunners were 3-0 winners at Craven Cottage, with all their goals coming in the first-half as they responded to Manchester City beating Crystal Palace on Saturday night.

Gabriel opened the scoring by heading home from a corner. Gabriel Martinelli made it 2-0 and Martin Odegaard added a third just before the break.

A perfect afternoon for Arsenal was rounded off by Gabriel Jesus making his first appearance since injuring his knee at the World Cup in December.

Simon Collings was at Craven Cottage to see Arsenal in action...

Aaron Ramsdale 6

Was almost caught out playing out from the back a few times in the first-half. Made a great save in the second-half to deny Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Ben White 7

A steady display from the right-back. Didn’t really put a foot wrong and kept Manor Solomon, who has been in fine form, quiet.

William Saliba 7

A comfortable afternoon for the Frenchman really and he dealt well with Aleksandar Mitrovic, who caused him problems when the two met earlier this season.

Gabriel 8

The Brazilian just loves scoring against Fulham. He now has three goals in four games against them after heading home from a corner. Capped off a fine performance.

Oleksandr Zinchenko 7

A good solid performance from the left-back. Enjoyed plenty of the ball and was able to help Arsenal dominate possession.

Martin Odegaard 8

Back from illness and back in the goals too. Took his goal really well as he showed great composure to finish. Played some lovely passes to open Fulham up.

Back with a bang: Odegaard shook illness to put in a fine display at Craven Cottage (Getty Images)

Thomas Partey 8

Makes such a difference to this Arsenal team. Bossed the midfield to ensure the Gunners controlled the game.

Granit Xhaka 7

Should have got on the scoresheet as he wasted two good chances to score in the first-half. Had a good game despite that, though, and was involved in a lot of Arsenal’s good attacking play.

Bukayo Saka 7

The quietest of Arsenal’s front-three but he still had a good game. Caused Antonee Robinson plenty of problems all game.

Leandro Trossard 9 | Star player

The Belgian had his best game in an Arsenal shirt so far. Setup all three goals in the first-half and terrorised Kenny Tete. Looked sharp out wide and through the middle.

Record-breaking: Leandro Trossard became the first player to record three assists in the first-half of a Premier League game (Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli 8

Found the net to make it five goals in his last five Premier League games. Fluctuated between playing out left and upfront, and looked sharp in both positions.

Substitutions

Reiss Nelson (Saka 71’) 6

On for a little cameo. Wasted one good chance when Jesus played him in.

Kieran Tierney (Zinchenko 71’) 6

Back in the squad after illness. Should start on Thursday against Sporting.

Gabriel Jesus (Martinelli 77’) N/A

Fabio Vieira (Trossard 77’) N/A

Takehiro Tomiyasu (White 81’) N/A

Subs not used: Turner, Holding, Jorginho, Smith Rowe.