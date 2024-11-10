Arsenal player ratings vs Chelsea: Martin Odegaard steps up with captain's display; William Saliba dominant

Martin Odegaard played the full match in a hugely impressive performance (AP)

Arsenal sit nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

The Gunners had looked on course to claim a valuable win after Gabriel Martinelli had put them in front with 30 minutes to go.

Chelsea hit back 10 minutes later, though, as Pedro Neto smashed the ball home from outside the the box.

The draw means Arsenal move up to fourth in the Premier League - but they are 10 points off leaders Liverpool.

Simon Collings was at Stamford Bridge to see Arsenal in action...

David Raya 6

Beaten by a great strike from Neto, who was given too much time outside the box. Did well other than that, especially coming off his line quickly.

Ben White 6

Had a tough afternoon up against Neto, who was lively all game. Beaten by him a few times, but Neto’s goal did come when he switched to the other flank.

William Saliba 8

Dealt well with Nicolas Jackson, who has been in good form lately. So dominant in the air and solid in possession, too.

Gabriel 7

Like Saliba, he had a good game. Largely untroubled and even marauded forward on few occasions.

Jurrien Timber 7

Almost scored a stunning goal after a mazy run through the Chelsea midfield, but dragged the effort wide.

Martin Odegaard 8 | Star player

Started his first game for Arsenal since August - and showed why he’s been such a miss. Created Martinelli’s goal with a lovely dinked pass. Somehow played 90 minutes, too. Captain’s performance.

Thomas Partey 8

Tasked with keeping Cole Palmer quiet and basically man-marked him at times. Another good performance in what has been an impressive season for the Ghanaian.

Declan Rice 6

Managed to play despite missing Wednesday’s defeat to Inter Milan with a broken toe. A solid display, but not quite at his best.

Declan Rice was not at his best for the Gunners (Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka 7

Had a good old ding-dong with Marc Cucurella. Created a great chance for Mikel Merino, who could have put Arsenal back in front.

Kai Havertz 6

Had a goal in the first-half ruled out for offside. Put in a decent shift upfront and gave Arsenal a focal point.

Gabriel Martinelli 7

Missed a good chance in the first-half, but made amends by scoring after the break. A goal that should do his confidence the world of good.

Substitutions

Leandro Trossard (Martinelli 71’) 5

Got in down the left after Odegaard found him, but his effort was blocked.

Mikel Merino (Rice 71’) 5

Missed two good chance after coming off the bench. Had to do better.

Gabriel Jesus (Saka 80’) N/A

Subs not used: Neto, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri