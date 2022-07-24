Arsenal player ratings vs Chelsea: Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko offer Gunners hope for bright future

(Getty Images)

Arsenal produced a scintillating display in their 4-0 win against London rivals Chelsea in Orlando.

Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga all scored for Mikel Arteta’s side in the one-sided Florida Cup final, with Aaron Ramsdale not making a save.

Oleksandr Zinchenko enjoyed a really strong debut and Jesus scored his fourth goal in as many pre-season games.

The Gunners appear to have taken steps forward through the transfer market and their tour of the United States.

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella was at Camping World Stadium to rate the Arsenal players...

Aaron Ramsdale - 7

His excellent distribution set his side away on several rapid counter-attacks. He didn’t make a save in the first half.

Ben White - 6

Played on the right side of a back four, which switched to a back three at times as Zinchenko roamed out of position. He looked at ease with the tactical role but was rarely tested by Timo Werner.

William Saliba - 6

He looked calm and composed in possession. He was also very dominant in the aerial duels against Chelsea’s smaller forwards.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6

The Brazilian defender was rarely tested but was dominant in his battle against Kai Havertz.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

Produced a wonderful cross-field ball in the first minute. Arteta utilised him in a very similar role, pushing him forward at every opportunity and allowing him to take up spaces in midfield from the left.

Granit Xhaka - 6

He got the better of Jorginho in their individual battle and used the ball well. His shot was saved by Edouard Mendy but tapped in by Saka.

Thomas Partey - 7

The Ghanaian was a powerful presence as the deepest midfielder in his side. Chelsea could rarely get past him and he won the ball back on numerous occasions.

Martin Odegaard - 8

An outstanding playmaking performance was capped off with a goal in the 35th minute. Almost scored another with a curled free-kick at the end of the half. The Norwegian also got the assist for the first goal.

Gabriel Martinelli - 9

A man-of-the-match performance defined by his ability to run in behind. Every time Chelsea tried to play a high line, he exposed it. He set up the second goal and played with a minor injury to his hand. He was also involved in the third goal.

Bukayo Saka - 7

The England international missed a one-on-one after being played through by Martinelli in the sixth minute. He was part of a good tactical display, linking up especially well with Odegaard when he drifted to the right.

He eventually got his goal in the 66th minute after following in Xhaka’s shot.

Gabriel Jesus - 8

His stunning lob made it four goals in four games across pre-season since signing from Manchester City for £45million. He generally performed well and perhaps showed Chelsea what they are missing by not signing a No9.

Subs

Nuno Tavares - 6

An unfussy second-half display but he couldn’t outshine new signing Zinchenko. He had to face Chelsea after they were shaken up by Thomas Tuchel.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 7

A wonderful headed finish from Cedric Soares's cross at the far post.

Eddie Nketiah - 6

Took a soft booking for pushing Jorginho over.

Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny also made brief appearances.