Arsenal player ratings vs Brentford: Ben White excellent as Aaron Ramsdale recovers after nightmare mistake

Ben White assisted both Arsenal goals (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal went top of the Premier League after beating Brentford.

The Gunners were made to work for the win and they left it late, with Kai Havertz scoring an 86th-minute winner.

Before that, the two teams had been locked at 1-1 after Yoane Wissa cancelled out Declan Rice’s opener, following a huge error from Aaron Ramsdale.

The win was a vital one for Arsenal as it means they are top of the League ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City facing each other on Sunday.

Simon Collings was at Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal in action...

Aaron Ramsdale 5

Handed a first Premier League appearance since November, but had a nightmare first-half. Caught in possession far too easily as Wissa charged his kick down. Better after the break and made two big saves.

Aaron Ramsdale gifted Brentford a first-half equaliser (REUTERS)

Ben White 8 | Star player

Been excellent in recent weeks and was impressive here, too. Assisted both of Arsenal’s goals with two great crosses.

William Saliba 7

Had a great battle with Ivan Toney and, largely, came out on top. Composed on the ball, as usual.

Gabriel 7

Like Saliba, went toe to toe with Toney on a few occasions and did well. Booked early on, but managed it well.

Jakub Kiwior 6

A solid performance from the Poland international, who has enjoyed a recent run in the team. Place under threat now Zinchenko is back.

Martin Odegaard 7

Denied the kind of space he has had in recent weeks, which made it hard for him to have an influence. Had a big hand in the winner, though.

Jorginho 7

Another good performance from the Italian, who has become key in recent weeks. Created a great chance for Havertz with a stunning pass.

Declan Rice 8

Continued his fine scoring run with another goal here, directing his header home like a seasoned striker.

Declan Rice opened the scoring for the Gunners (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka 6

Got down the flank and to the byline a few times, but the final ball just wasn’t quite there. Not often you say that about Saka.

Kai Havertz 7

Missed a great chance in the first-half - the flag went up for offside, however VAR may have overruled - but scored the winner late on. Arsenal’s hero, again.

Leandro Trossard 6

Much of Arsenal’s play came down the left, but he had the odd bright moment, especially in the first-half.

Substitutes

Gabriel Jesus (Jorginho 70’) 5

A brief cameo and didn't make much impact, doesn’t look fully fit.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Kiwior 79’) N/A

Reiss Nelson (Trossard 79’) N/A

Thomas Partey (Odegaard 90’) N/A

Subs not used: Hein, Cedric, Elneny, Vieria, Smith Rowe, Nketiah