Arsenal player ratings vs Brentford: Bukayo Saka steps up on difficult afternoon for Gabriel Martinelli

Saka impressed despite a difficult afternoon for Arsenal against Brentford (Getty Images)

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points as they drew with Brentford.

The Gunners took the lead through Leandro Trossard, who came off the bench to score his first goal for the club with 24 minutes to go.

Brentford, however, hit back through Ivan Toney and it was no more than they deserved for an impressive performance at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are now six points clear at the top of the table, but Manchester City can cut that lead to three points if they beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

Simon Collings was at Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal in action...

Aaron Ramsdale 6

Didn’t have masses to do as initially Toney failed to trouble him with Brentford’s two best chances. Will be frustrated with the way the set-piece was defended for the Bees’ goal.

Ben White 7

Probably one of Arsenal’s better players on the day and looked more like his usual self after a poor game at Everton. Overlapped well and put in some dangerous crosses.

William Saliba 5

Had a right old battle with Toney, who proved to be a handful all afternoon. Struggled to deal with him. Gave away the free-kick which Brentford scored from by fouling Toney.

Gabriel 5

The Brazilian also had a tough afternoon against Brentford’s front-two of Bryan Mbuemo and Toney. Relieved Mbeumo’s goal in first-half was ruled out for a shirt-pull.

Oleksandr Zinchenko 6

Not at the level you come to expect from him and was a bit sloppy at times in the first-half with his passing. Like many, he was better after the break.

Martin Odegaard 7

Tried to set the tempo early on and started the game really well. Involved of lots of Arsenal’s better play and had a hand in the goal.

Thomas Partey 7

Like the two centre-backs, he wasn’t quite at the races today but got better as the game went on. Became more influential and better with his passing.

Granit Xhaka 6

Flew under the radar with a lot of his work but had a solid game all in all. Kept things ticking over in the midfield, even if he didn’t play as advanced as usual.

Bukayo Saka7 | Star player

Stepped up after the break and showcased why he is becoming Arsenal’s talisman. Kept going at his opposite man and provided a great cross for Trossard to score.

Eddie Nketiah 5

Full of running and pressed well, but lacked any real chances to score. Had a difficult afternoon against Brentford’s three, big centre-backs.

Gabriel Martinelli 5

Difficult: Gabriel Martinelli strugged against Brentford (Action Images via Reuters)

One of those to have a disappointing and frustrating afternoon. Never really troubled Brentford, bar one volley in the first-half, and was hooked after 60 minutes.

Substitutions

Leandro Trossard (Martinelli 61’) 7

Had a good game off the bench as he opened the scoring. Pushing to start against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Fabio Vieira (Xhaka 81’) N/A

Subs not used: Turner, Holding, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Tierney, Jorginho, Cozier-Duberry.