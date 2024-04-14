Arsenal player ratings vs Aston Villa: Gabriel sloppy and substitutes underwhelm - but Martin Odegaard superb

Aston Villa scored a late double to stun Arsenal and seriously dent the Gunners’ title hopes.

Substitute Leon Bailey finished from a tight angle in the 84th-minute and Ollie Watkins continued his outstanding season with a brilliant second three minutes later.

The result leaves Arsenal two points behind champions Manchester City who now have another Premier League title in their hands after defeats for the Gunners and Liverpool on Sunday.

Here’s how we rated the Arsenal players…

David Raya 5

Could not get over to Bailey’s low finish nor keep out Watkins’ outstanding dink. Twice saved by the woodwork but otherwise did not have a save to make.

Ben White 6

Created a great chance for Bukayo Saka in the first half with some lovely play. Booked for tugging Nicolo Zaniolo’s shirt and was tested by the winger, who was a handful.

Gabriel 4

Nearly gave away another goal with a jittery pass but Watkins’ effort came back off the post and booked for a clumsy challenge on Rogers in a dangerous position. Allowed Lucas Digne’s cross to run across the area for Villa’s opening goal.

Leon Bailey has BROKEN the deadlock for Villa!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/MugOrzgBnH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 14, 2024

William Saliba 5

One of three Arsenal players who was slow to react to Digne’s cross for the opening goal in an otherwise assured display.

Oleksandr Zinchenko 6

Used the ball cleverly in the first half. Defended well enough but was stretched by the speed of substitute Bailey in the second half.

Declan Rice 6

The closest player to Bailey but slow to react at the far post for Villa’s opening goal. Started a number of counter-attacks but the players in front of him were wasteful.

Martin Odegaard 8

Opened up Villa with a succession of great passes and was outstanding out-of-possession. Arsenal got worse after he went off.

Story continues

Kai Havertz 6

Spurned a number of decent chances, including two efforts saved by Emi Martinez. Got in good positions but Arsenal needed a killer in the final third.

Bukayo Saka 6

Fired just wide and created a flurry of chances in the first half but faded after the break, as Villa took control.

Leandro Trossard 5

Should have scored from six yards but his effort was brilliantly blocked by Martinez. It will go down as a big miss.

Gabriel Jesus 6

Headed into the side netting and created a fine chance for Trossard but needed to take his chances as the No9.

Subs

Takehiro Tomiyasu (White 67’) 5

Given a tough test as Villa finished strongly with a number of attacks down his side.

Gabriel Martinelli (Trossard 67’) 6

Tried to inject energy into a fading Arsenal but was quiet.

Jorginho (Jesus 78’) 5

Lost possession for Villa’s second goal with a telegraphed pass.

Smith Rowe (Odegaard 78’) 5

Arguably too weak for Villa’s second goal after getting back to Watkins but failing to stop his brilliant finish.

Eddie Nketiah (Zinchenko 87’) 5

Had one glimpse of goal but not enough time to make a serious impact.

Unused: Ramsdale, Partey, Kiwior, Vieira.