How Arsenal plan to use Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber as transfer push ramps up

Arsenal are looking to wrap up some major transfer business early this summer.

The Gunners could spend a club-record £200million on new signings in the current window as they bid to repeat their Premier League title push next term and compete with Manchester City.

Arsenal are hoping to contend for glory on multiple fronts in 2023/24, with a first return to the Champions League since 2016/17 looming after their eventual second-place finish.

The club hope that their transfer business this summer will take them to the next level as they approach a new phase in Mikel Arteta’s exciting Emirates evolution.

Here, Standard Sport’s Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings takes a quick look at how the club’s three biggest targets can boost ambition for silverware next season.

Declan Rice

Arsenal’s midfield lacked physicality at times last season and Rice offers that in abundance. He can operate at the base of midfield in front of the defence, but the Gunners believe his athleticism means he could also play as one of their two No8s. In emergencies, the 24-year-old could also be deployed at centre-back.

Jurrien Timber

The versatile defender will offer cover at centre and right-back. Arsenal believe he could be best as a right-back, tucking into the midfield. Oleksandr Zinchenko does a similar role for Arsenal on the left and the idea would be that Timber could come into the side on the opposite flank to replicate that when the Ukrainian is out.

Top targets: Arsenal are looking to sign all of Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz (Getty Images/PA)

Kai Havertz

The German will bring versatility to Arsenal’s squad, which is something they lacked in the title run-in. Havertz could be used anywhere across the front-three and he spent much of his time at Chelsea as a No9. There is also a belief at Arsenal, though, that the 24-year-old could thrive if used as a No8 in midfield.