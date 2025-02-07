Arsenal, Nottingham Forest Alerted as Wolves Set €74M Price for PSG Target

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha was a hot topic during the winter transfer window, but the Premier League club recently secured him with a long-term contract extension. However, that hasn’t put an end to the speculation.

Cunha has quickly become a key player for Wolves, showcasing his versatility across multiple attacking roles. Whether deployed as an attacking midfielder, supporting striker, or center-forward, the Brazilian has adapted seamlessly and made a significant impact.

His performances have caught the attention of top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fichajes. While Wolves value Cunha highly, reports suggest they would be open to selling him for a fee exceeding €70 million.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reported that Nottingham Forest made a club-record bid of around £60 million in hopes of persuading Wolves to part ways with the forward.

Is the asking price set on Matheus Cunha?

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail (h/t Diario AS), the Brazilian forward has a €74 million release clause, and Wolves aren’t willing to accept much less. Wolves are fighting to avoid relegation, and the clubs interested in the Brazilian hope they go down to the Championship, making it easier to move for Cunha.

Meanwhile, Football Insider reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that their star attacker also sees a move in the future.

Furthermore, the information reveals that Cunha is keen to play for a bigger club despite signing a new Wolves contract. Football Insider adds that there will “no doubt” be renewed interest from top Premier League clubs in the summer window if Cunha can maintain his impressive form in the second half of this season.