Arsenal news: Ainsley Maitland-Niles announces imminent departure from club

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has confirmed that he will leave Arsenal when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

After a number of years on loan at West Brom, Roma and most recently Southampton, the 25-year-old has spoken of his desire for a “fresh start”.

“It’s been a great journey but it has come to an end now,” he told The Athletic of his Arsenal career.

“It’s time for a fresh start and to find a new home. I’m looking forward to that but, at the same time, my head’s not quite there yet and it’s all about what’s happening now with Southampton.

“I’m just fully focused on trying to help us stay up and stay positive on a day-to-day basis and win games. When the time gets closer towards the end of the season, I’ll have something else to think about. But right now, I’m just focused on football and the task at hand.”

Maitland-Niles, 25, stated his interest in staying on at relegation-threatened Southampton despite being a bit-part player at St Mary’s this season.

Mikel Arteta had revealed plans to discuss the midfielder’s future at the end of the campaign, particularly given his special place in Gunners fans’ hearts for his roles in their 2020 FA Cup final win and subsequent Community Shield beating of Liverpool.

“He was a really important part,” said the Arsenal boss earlier this month.

“He’s a player with incredible versatility that has played in many position. For different reasons, some personal, some professional he had to move around a lot.

“At the end of the season we will sit down and decide what is the best thing for everyone to do to move forward.”