Arsenal-Newcastle United Preview

Unai Emery's maiden season in charge of Arsenal has come and gone. Now, the real pressure begins.

With nothing less than a top-four finish in the Premier League expected, Emery's Gunners open the season Sunday on the road against Newcastle United.

Though Arsenal went 22 consecutive games over all competitions and 14 straight within the Premier League without a loss before Christmas, they finished fifth in the league last season. One point behind rival Spurs, which made matters even worse to supporters of the Gunners. Of course, one victory over the final five Premier League games did not help.

So, now Emery's free pass has been used up and most reports in London suggest he has little room for error, though his players seem to be there for the gaffer.

"We need now to have a very competitive team," Emery told Arsenal's official website earlier this month. "Above all, to create a mentality to start strong and find our best performance."

Emery is fortunate to have two of the top-flight's best offensive talents in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, who combined for 50 goals over all competitions last season. However, the Gunners are hoping to have the banged-up Lacazette available to feature Sunday as he continues to work his way back to fitness from an ankle issue.

Forward Nicolas Pepe, who comes over from Lille, and Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos can also add to the production. On the back end, meanwhile, Scotland international Kieran Tierney, down with a groin injury, and recently signed Brazilian star and former Chelsea man David Luiz could have a say in how much the club will improve defensively after conceding 51 goals during Premier League action in 2018-19.

"I think it's a great squad with a lot of quality, and I just hope me, Ceballos and Pepe can give a lot for this squad, for this club, to improve and to help everybody," said Luiz, who is familiar with Emery from their days at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners have won 12 of the last 13 meetings over Newcastle, and did the double last season.

When Arsenal takes the pitch at St James' Park this weekend, however, they'll see veteran gaffer Steve Bruce on the touchline for the Magpies. Bruce replaces Rafa Benitez, who's now managing in the Chinese Super League, and hopes to finally enjoy some managerial success in the Premier League.

Bruce, though, will have an exciting newcomer in former Hoffenheim forward Joelinton to help Newcastle in their attempt to improve on last season's 13th-place finish and 12-9-17 record. The soon-to-be 23-year-old Brazilian had seven goals in Bundesliga play last season, and appears set to be the focal point of the team's attack with both Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon (combined 23 league goals in 2018-19) gone.

"I've always said that you're only as good as your strikers, whatever division you're in, but especially in the Premier League," Bruce told Newcastle's official website. "(Joelinton's) an ideal replacement and we're delighted we've got him."