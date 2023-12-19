Arsenal: 'Miserable' Aaron Ramsdale must leave in January transfer window, says club legend Emmanuel Petit

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale must leave the club in January and will have no shortage of interested clubs.

That's according to Gunners legend Emmanuel Petit, who believes Ramsdale is "miserable" and will only save his Euro 2024 dream with a move away.

Ramsdale was rewarded with a new contract in the summer, only to see Mikel Arteta weeks later sign David Raya on loan and immediately install him as first-choice goalkeeper.

Raya has come under criticism for some for his performances, but Petit backs the Spaniard to keep his spot and wants to see Ramsdale look for pastures new in the transfer window.

Aaron Ramsale went from a new contract to being benched in weeks (REUTERS)

He told Compare.bet: "People say that signing Raya was a mistake and he hasn’t been perfect but aren’t Arsenal top of the league? Yes Raya has made some mistakes but he has also made some brilliant saves and he has been excellent in building up from the back.

"If I was Ramsdale there is no doubt I would ask for a move away in January. I can see he is miserable at the moment and every day he must be waking up thinking ‘what did I do wrong?’ He did everything, and has no reason to feel responsible for dropping him, but you cannot deny that Arsenal are first in the league with Raya in goal.

"Especially with the Euros coming up, Ramsdale absolutely has to leave. I’m pretty sure there are many, many clubs in the Premier League that would love to have him."