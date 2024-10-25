Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reveals Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori injury latest for Liverpool

Bukayo Saka has taken part in some Arsenal training before Sunday’s crunch Premier League showdown with Liverpool, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

Saka has missed Arsenal’s last two games after injuring his hamstring while playing for England in the Nations League earlier this month.

The winger was forced off during England’s shock defeat by Greece at Wembley on October 10 and missed their game against Finland three days later.

Saka returned to Arsenal after that and it was initially hoped that he could feature in last weekend’s trip to Bournemouth.

However, the 23-year-old was eventually left out of the squad on the south coast and Arsenal were defeated 2-0 in their first loss of the season.

Saka did not train in front of the media on Monday and was then absent again for Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night. The Gunners went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to an own goal.

Arsenal are next in action on Sunday against Premier League title rivals Liverpool, who they welcome to the Emirates Stadium, and Arteta has now given a fresh update on Saka’s fitness.

"He has done a bit of training on the grass,” the Gunners boss said at Friday’s pre-match press conference. “How far we can get him to Sunday, that's another question."

Jurrien Timber also missed Arsenal’s win over Shakhtar on Tuesday and has been out of action since the start of this month.

The defender is struggling with a muscle injury and Arsenal need him back as William Saliba is suspended for Sunday’s game with Liverpool after being sent off at Bournemouth.

“It is the first session that he could have some involvement,” Arteta said of Timber on Friday. “We expected him to be further back [in his rehab].”

Riccardo Calafiori limped off during the victory over Shakhtar after awkwardly twisting his knee late on. The summer signing has since been for a scan and reports in Italy state that he is set for a few weeks on the sidelines.

Arteta said of Calafiori on Friday: "He needs some more tests. Yesterday he had some and he needs some more."

On that injured trio as a whole ahead of Liverpool, Arteta said: “We are going to do our very best to somehow have them available. But it is very, very uncertain.”

