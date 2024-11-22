Arsenal: Mikel Arteta offers injury update on Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka trained on Friday (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice played some part in training ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while Riccardo Calafiori is set to return to the squad.

Rice and Saka both pulled out of the England squad last week ahead of their Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland due to injury.

Saka picked up a knock during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on November 10 and had to be substituted with 10 minutes to go.

Rice came off in the same game with just under 20 minutes left to play and he went into the match struggling with a broken toe.

The midfielder missed Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan four days before their draw at Chelsea due to the injury.

Arsenal are back in action this weekend, when they host Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium, and they are in need of a win after falling nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

And asked for an update on Rice and Saka, Arteta said on Friday: “Bukayo and Declan as well they had their first session, today, a partial session."

The Arsenal boss also confirmed that Calafiori will be in the squad for the Gunners to face Forest after his own injury issues.

