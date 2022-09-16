Arsenal: Mikel Arteta must learn lessons from ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to boost top-four bid, says Paul Merson

(Getty Images)

Paul Merson says Mikel Arteta and Arsenal must believe in themselves more as they look to bounce back from defeat to Manchester United.

Brentford will host the Gunners on Sunday afternoon and Arteta, off the back of a Europa League win in Zurich and unexpected week off, is out to return his side to winning ways in the Premier League.

For ex-Arsenal star Merson, the loss at Old Trafford showed an underlying issue with the team and management that he thinks must be solved to boost their top-four hopes.

“Arsenal’s top-four chances look a lot better this season,” he told Sportskeeda.

“The problem is, they went 2-1 down against Manchester United and Mikel Arteta immediately made three substitutions, which looked like a knee-jerk reaction to me at the time.

“They need to believe in themselves more and in all honesty, Arsenal didn’t play badly despite losing to Manchester United.

“If Gabriel Jesus gets injured, they have massive problems. Eddie Nketiah is a good lad, but playing and scoring every week is a different ball game.

“I don’t want to say too much, but Arsenal are in a good position to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and I hope they can make it count this time.”