Arsenal: Mikel Arteta highlights two improving stars ready to spark title charge

Impressed: Mikel Arteta (Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta believes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are full of confidence again and ready to spark Arsenal’s attack into life.

The pair have endured difficult seasons, but both have begun to find form over the past 10 days.

Arsenal have scored seven goals in their last three games, with Martinelli and Trossard directly involved in four of those.

Arteta said: “Normally all the front players they have moments - and they are in a high moment right now.

“They are in a good place confidence-wise, physically and they are contributing to the attacking phase in a really good way, so it’s good.

“It’s very difficult to expect the same impact from players every three days, especially with the amount of games that they have to play.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Martinelli and Trossard will both hope to start at Wolves on Saturday when Arsenal head to Molineux looking for all three points.

The Gunners are chasing Liverpool in the title race and are currently six points behind the Premier League leaders, who have a game in hand.

“The margins are really, really small,” said Arteta. “You can see how things could’ve gone last weekend - the turning points are minimal and the gap certainly looks very different. We have to be at it, we have to do what is in our hands and there’s still a long, long way to go.”

Arsenal beat Wolves on the opening day of this season, but they have a new manager in charge after Vitor Pereira replaced Gary O’Neil last month.

Arteta is expecting a tough test from Wolves and has warned his side Saturday will not be an easy game.

He has had a really good impact on the team, it’ll be a really tough match

Mikel Arteta and Vitor Pereira

“He’s been in for a few weeks already, so we already know and I know Vitor very well from previous clubs as well, what his ideas are, and it’s very clear how he sets up his team,” said Arteta on Friday.

“He has had a really good impact on the team, and it will be a really tough match tomorrow. They are a really well-coached team, and especially there, they are difficult to beat.

“The structure and the organisation is different, there are certain very clear principles what he wants to achieve with and without the ball, as well as certain players in different moments. Now they are in a different moment as well, so everything is important.

“They have done it differently throughout matches, regardless of the opposition and regardless of results. So that tells you a lot about their intentions, so we will have to understand very quickly what kind of game they want to propose and what is good for us.”