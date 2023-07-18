Arsenal: Mikel Arteta explains how Declan Rice will improve new team ‘like a lighthouse’
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained what he is looking for in Declan Rice, describing him as the Gunners' "lighthouse".
The 24-year-old has become the most expensive British footballer of all time after joining from West Ham in a deal worth up to £105million.
Rice's arrival takes the Gunners spending over £200m as Arteta continues to be one of the most-backed managers in the Premier League - and it's reaping rewards.
Arsenal may have gone trophyless last season, but finished second behind title winners Manchester City after leading the Premier League for 251 days - a record without lifting the trophy.
"I see him like a lighthouse," Arteta said of Rice. "He is willing to put the light in others, improve others and make the team better.
"We discussed a while ago how he could evolve the team and compliment the players and take that winning hunger into a team with players who really want to push themselves to a different level.
"He has an aura. The experience he has in this league is going to bring the team to a different dimension. He has the physical qualities we were missing for a while.
"The way he talks and presents himself. The ambition he has and his passion for the game is exactly what we needed."