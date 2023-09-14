Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey hopeful over October return as Mohamed Elneny comeback nears

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is hoping that he could be back in action next month.

The Ghana international injured his groin last month just before the international break, forcing him to miss the Gunners’ dramatic 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Partey was duly left out of Ghana’s squad for their games against Central African Republic and Liberia over the past week, instead beginning his recovery with Arsenal.

The 30-year-old is hopeful that he could be back playing in October, but his progress will be monitored closely and Arsenal will not rush his return.

Comeback trail: Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey could soon be back in Arsenal action (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The club are hoping to be boosted by the return of fellow midfielder Mohamed Elneny at some stage soon too as he has now returned to training.

The Egyptian injured his knee in January and was forced to undergo surgery, which ended his 2022/23 season prematurely.

Given that he has been out for nine months, Arsenal are carefully getting Elneny up to speed and they have not set a definitive return date for him yet.

The club are in Carabao Cup action later this month though, when they travel to London rivals Brentford in the third round on the 27th, and that could be an ideal moment for the veteran to make his comeback.