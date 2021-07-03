Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi closing in on transfer to Marseille; French club also want William Saliba

Simon Collings
·1 min read
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Marseille are closing in on a deal for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The French club are in advanced talks with the Gunners and there is hope a move can be concluded soon.

Marseille are expected to take Guendouzi on loan for the upcoming season before signing him permanently next summer for around £10million.

The midfielder has been looking to leave Arsenal this summer after spending last season on loan at Hertha Berlin.

Clubs around Europe have shown an interest in Guendouzi - but the 22-year-old’s preferred destination is Marseille.

A deal with Marseille is not done yet, however talks are progressing well and an agreement should be found.

Marseille are also interested in Arsenal defender William Saliba and they would like to sign him on loan for the season.

Clubs in the Premier League, such as Newcastle United, have also recently shown an interest in the 20-year-old.

Talks with Marseille are understood to be at an early stage and not as advanced as a deal for Guendouzi.

Read More

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners close in on Albert Sambi Lokonga after agreeing to sign Nuno Tavares

Arsenal to sign Nuno Tavares after Benfica agree £8.5m sale

