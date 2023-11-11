Arsenal: Martin Odegaard absence hits hard as Gunners lack attacking spark

With football's busy festive period fast approaching, at the top of Mikel Arteta's wishlist will be having Martin Odegaard fit and firing again.

Arsenal have lacked creativity in attack this season, and it is no coincidence that has come at the same time as Odegaard struggling.

The midfielder has missed Arsenal's past two games after being injured in training this time last week.

Odegaard is hoping he will be fit enough to return for the home match against Burnley on Saturday, but if not he should be back in action after the international break.

He has been named in the Norway squad for their games against Faroe Islands and Scotland next week and a decision as to whether he goes will be made after the Burnley game.

He's the skipper, so he has a lot of presence when he plays — he can always find that last pass or score out of nothing

Leandro Trossard

Arteta's injury headache extends beyond Odegaard, especially in attack. Strikers Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus remain doubts for today's game, while Bukayo Saka limped off against Sevilla on Wednesday.

Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey will definitely be absent, with the latter undergoing a minor procedure on his thigh earlier this month that will force him to be sidelined until next year.

The absence of Odegaard has been keenly felt, perhaps more so than others, and this past month has been a frustrating time for him as he has battled fitness issues.

He started the season in fine form and by the end of September had five goals for club and country. During the October international break, however, the Arsenal captain picked up a niggle in his hip. He was able to manage the pain and recover in between games, but eventually he was forced to rest the injury and missed the 5-0 win over Sheffield United on October 28 .

Odegaard returned to play the final 10 minutes against West Ham in the Carabao Cup, scoring a late consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat.

He was ready to play again the following Saturday, against Newcastle, but then in training the day before the match he sustained another knock unrelated to his hip problem.

Story continues

As a result, Odegaard has been forced to sit out the past two games, but he has stayed close to the squad. He travelled with them up to Newcastle despite not playing and took part in team meetings.

Martin Odegaard has regularly come up trumps when Arsenal need him most (REUTERS)

Likewise, the 24-year-old was at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night when Arsenal beat Sevilla 2-0 to take charge of their Champions League group.

There are many moving parts to the Gunners' attack, but a big part of the equation is simple: when Odegaard plays well, Arsenal play well.

Last season he was in the form of his life, finishing the campaign with 15 League goals and seven assists. Odegaard was duly nominated for the Ballon d'Or, finishing 28th.

"He is the skipper, so he has a lot of presence when he plays," said Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard, after Wednesday's win.

"We all know Martin's quality on the ball, he can always find that last pass or score a goal out of nothing."

Arsenal have missed Odegaard's spark and will want him fully fit following this international break, when they play 10 games in 37 days.

In the Norwegian's absence, Kai Havertz has been trusted with playing as the right No8 in midfield. He has been steady, but lacks the ability to open up defences like Odegaard does.

He does not have the same chemistry with Saka that Odegaard has. Odegaard and Saka are close on and off the pitch, and the way they understand each other's game is vital to Arsenal's success.

With or without Odegaard, the Gunners should still have too much in their attacking armoury for Burnley — who are 19th in the table — but they will still be desperate to have their captain back.