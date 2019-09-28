Arsenal-Manchester United Preview

Ed Woodward gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a vote of confidence, but the manager is hoping it is also not the kiss of death.

After a near shock elimination in the Carabao Cup, Manchester United look to gain their bearings Monday when they face rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer came under fire after United turned in a listless performance last weekend in a 2-0 loss at West Ham United. The defeat extended the Red Devils' winless run on the road in league play to seven matches (0-3-4) and dropped them to 4-4-7 over their last 15 overall - a run that started with a 2-0 loss at the Emirates to Arsenal on March 10.

The grousing has come due to an offence - admittedly missing injured playmaker Paul Pogba and pacy forward Anthony Martial - that has scored just four goals in their last five league contests after opening the season with a comprehensive 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea.

Woodward, United's chairman who has polarised supporters with a haphazard approach to signing players in previous transfer windows, gave a full public endorsement of Solskjaer on Tuesday. Woodward claimed the team had "building blocks for success" after their summer signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire in addition to extending No. 1 keeper David De Gea through 2023 last week with a reported pay packet of £350,000 per week.

All those things, though, mattered not a whit to Rochdale at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with the League One side leveling the match on 76 minutes through 16-year-old Luke Matheson. United (2-2-2) would eventually squeeze through on penalties, with de Gea's deputy Sergio Romero the hero after saving an attempt by Jimmy Keohane in the second round.

"We go 1-0 up in many games and, today again, we go 1-0 up and you think go on then, get the second, which is the key now," Solskjaer told United's official website after earning a date opposite Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round next month. "And that's a learning curve for these boys as well. We need to go for the second. At this club, we don't just sit back and hope that's enough. If you settle for good enough, that's not what we want."

Pogba made his first start in nearly a month after missing time with a hamstring injury and played the full 90 minutes, raising hopes he will at least be available for this contest in some capacity. Martial could make his return Monday, entering as first-choice striker Marcus Rashford has already been ruled out with a groin injury.

Left back Luke Shaw continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but Mason Greenwood, who scored the match-winner in United's win over Astana in their Europa League bow, should be available after making a late substitute appearance versus Rochdale. The teen starlet missed the West Ham loss due to a bout of tonsillitis.

"In the last two games when he's started, Astana and Rochdale, he's proven that he's dangerous when you get him in the box," Solskjaer said of Greenwood. "What's pleased me about him as well in this period is that he doesn't turn down chances to finish. When you're not 18 yet and you keep trusting yourself, he gets the chances, so I'm not worried about him at all."

Arsenal (3-2-1) entered the weekend occupying a spot in the table all too familiar to their supporters - fourth - but they come to Old Trafford in a positive frame of mind with three wins on the bounce in all competitions. The Gunners also opened their Europa League campaign with a victory and also eased through to the round of 16 in the Carabao Cup with a 5-0 waxing of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, earning a date with Liverpool at Anfield next month.

Gunners boss Unai Emery was forced into wholesale changes playing on a 48-hour turnaround after rallying from a pair of one-goal deficits to defeat Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday, but 18-year-old Gabrielle Martinelli had a brace on either side of halftime in his first competitive start.

"Martinelli is a very young player. But he came here and we were waiting and watching him, how he could improve with us and really, really in the pre-season he played very well," Emery told Arsenal's official website after the win over Nottingham Forest. "He was working in each training with a big spirit and with a big performance, and I spoke with him to have some passion for when he gets his opportunity to play, to do like he was doing in the training and the matches in the pre-season. (Tuesday) he did that.

"Really, he deserved it because he is very humble, a humble player and he fights, he is hungry to have that opportunity to help us and really it was perfect, his work (Tuesday)."

Arsenal also had some welcome sights on their back line as both Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding made returns from lengthy spells due to injury, with Bellerin back after a nine-month absence and setting up Joe Willock's goal, and Holding scoring on his return after missing 10 months with a knee injury.

Kieran Tierney, a £25 million summer signing from Celtic, also made his debut and impressed at left back with his marauding runs forward. All three could feature in this match, which would be a huge help to Emery as Arsenal have shipped 10 goals in their last five league contests.

"I think he was brilliant," Holding said of Tierney. "I loved having him on the left side of me. He was solid and for his first game back from a double hernia operation you can't ask for any more than that."

The Gunners remain without injured first-choice striker Alexandre Lacazette, which leaves Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to continue shouldering the offensive burden. The Gabon international has scored six of Arsenal's 11 league goals and has tallied in his last two matches versus United.

Arsenal have just one victory in their last 16 visits (1-4-11) to "The Theatre of Dreams" but did notch a 2-2 draw last season. The Gunners are 0-4-8 in their last 12 league matches at Old Trafford since Emmanuel Adebayor's goal in the 85th minute separated the sides in a 1-0 victory in 2006.