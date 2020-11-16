Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta warns Gunners still have ‘a long way’ to go after Aston Villa loss

Warning | Mikel Arteta says the Gunners are still well short of where he wants them to be

Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal are still “a long way” from where they need to be.

The Spaniard has been in the job for around 11 months and in that time has guided Arsenal to FA Cup glory.

This season, however, Arsenal have had a mixed start and - despite winning at Old Trafford in the Premier League for the first time in 14 years - they currently sit 11th in the table.

Arsenal lost their last Premier League match before the international break 3-0 to Aston Villa and they will return to action when they take on Leeds United on Sunday.

Following that loss to Villa, Arteta said his side didn’t play as a team for the first time during his reign and he’s warned fans there is a long road ahead.

“We’re a long way, I’m afraid,” Arteta said. “It’s part of a process. The results have to be immediate, and the challenge we have with the club we are representing is that we have to win as quickly as possible every game in every competition.

“So far we have played 14 games in all competitions this season, we won 10 and lost four and the four of them have been in the Premier League, so it is a little bit imbalanced.

“There are a lot of things to do, short term and medium term, we have seen a lot of changes not only on the pitch but structurally as a club as well, it's been difficult, it’s been a challenging time in the last three or four months, a lot of things have happened.

“We have to settle and everyone has to realise where we are now, but I see the future as really bright.

“I am a really positive person and I tend to learn much more when things don’t go well and we have a defeat like we had the other day that really hurt after the performance we had at Old Trafford.

“We have to understand why it happened, be really critical first of all with myself and try to understand the players better, and give them more solutions to win more football matches.”

Read More

Arteta still working out his best Arsenal team, says Fabregas

Arsenal half-term report card: Arteta needs inconsistent attack firing

How Arteta can solve Arsenal’s creative crisis amid Aubameyang dilemma