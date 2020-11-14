Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still working out his best team, says Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas has called for patience for Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager looks to overcome a poor run of form.

Just three months removed from winning the FA Cup, Arteta is now facing up to four defeats from the Gunners last six Premier League games including a torrid 3-0 home loss to Aston Villa.

Fabregas sees no reason to panic, though, with Arteta still inside the first 12 month in the job, and has confidence the squad is good enough to improve.

"Listen, it's a transition period," Fabregas told 90min. "Mikel has his ideas, but it takes time. The problem for a coach nowadays is that you have no time. You lose three games, everyone is asking for your head.

"I know it's very, very difficult because you want to implement your ideas, and it's a process. Sometimes, it's difficult because football is moving very quickly, everyone wants to win, there's pressure from the board, from the fans, from the players. You're on the spot every single day.

"He's trying to find his team. They have [Dani] Ceballos, they have [Granit] Xhaka, now they've added Thomas Partey from Atletico, who's a very good player as well. They have Willian, they have [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang - top, top players, that's 100% sure. Maybe they still need a little bit more time."

Arsenal have gone from a free-scoring side of last season to a more sturdy approach, conceding just seven goals in seven games before Villa came to town.

Fabregas understands Arteta's desire to shore things up at the back, citing Jose Mourinho as an example.

"That's they key nowadays, especially from what I've seen in the last four or five years with coaches that I've had," he continues. "They come with an idea, they try to start with that idea, but as soon as something goes wrong, they become a little bit... not scared, but they prefer to get results and get confidence, rather than keep going with their philosophy or their ideas and lose.

"Like Mourinho always used to say, you need to be pragmatic. Maybe at the beginning nowadays, you do need to get results first, I don't deny that, but you have to have the personality."

Read More

Why Arsenal was the only choice for Gabriel despite Man United links

Premier League fixtures confirmed for TV after pay-per-view scrapped

Saka reveals Arteta message after Villa loss as he focuses on England

Man United lead Arsenal and Chelsea in training charts across Europe