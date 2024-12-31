Arsenal maintain interest in Real Madrid starlet

The brass at Premier League giants Arsenal have maintained their long-standing interest in the signing of Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler.

That’s according to transfer insider Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, who has on Tuesday provided an update on the situation.

Midfielder Güler has for his part been tipped as a potential arrival in north London on a number of occasions in the past, boasting a whole host of admirers amongst Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff.

On the lookout for reinforcements in the attacking third with a view to the 2nd half of the campaign, Arsenal, in turn, are continuing to keep a close eye on developments surrounding the 19-year-old ahead of the opening of the winter window.

All of a Real Madrid persuasion desperate for Güler to stay put, however, need not fret.

This comes with it also reiterated that Los Blancos have no intention of allowing the Turkish international to depart, considering Güler a key figure in the club’s future.

Conor Laird – GSFN