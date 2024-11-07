Have Arsenal lost their attacking flow?

[Getty Images]

Former Arsenal centre-back Matthew Upson says Mikel Arteta's side are "a tiny bit one dimensional" at the moment and that allowed Inter Milan to play their own game in their Champions League defeat on Wednesday.

"I don't think they ran out of ideas," Upson told the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast. "But they needed something different.

"Arsenal are just a tiny bit one dimensional at the moment. They have put a lot of focus on being more physical and their set-plays but it is in their open play that they can cut teams open. When they get teams penned in and move the ball quickly they are flying with their rhythm and are phenomenal.

"When they play like that, they can give anyone a game.

"But they have lost that side of their game a little bit and it's not as prevalent as it was. They have become a bit one dimensional and that allowed Inter to showcase their defensive skills because it played into what they are good at.

"It was still a good performance in terms of spirit and attitude. They didn't give up."

