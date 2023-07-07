Arsenal lose chief doctor to Manchester United as second key staffer leaves in as many days

Arsenal’s head of medical services, Gary O’Driscoll, is leaving the club to take up a similar role with Manchester United.

O’Driscoll has been with Arsenal since February 2009 and has proved to be a very popular figure at the club.

Arsenal sporting director Edu informed club staff on Friday that O’Driscoll was leaving, explaining it would “take his family closer to their loved ones”.

O’Driscoll came close to leaving Arsenal in 2020 to go up north to Liverpool, but manager Mikel Arteta persuaded him to stay.

Edu wrote to Arsenal staff: “Gary O’Driscoll, our Head of Sports Medicine and Performance is set to leave us after over 14 years at the club.

“Joining as our Club Doctor in February 2009, Gary has provided superb medical expertise to our men’s first team and Academy players over the years, whilst also overseeing many major developments to our medical department during his time with the club.

“Gary was a driving force in maintaining our position as a world leader in medical services in professional sport, and during his 14 years at Arsenal, became a hugely respected and much-loved colleague to so many.

“Gary will be leaving in due course to take up a similar role with Manchester United, in a move which will take his family closer to their loved ones.

“We wish Gary all the best his new role and wish him and his family the best of health and happiness.

“Thanks for your contribution Gary.”