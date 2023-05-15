Arsenal and Liverpool get transfer boost after new Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister admission

Arsenal and Liverpool appear to have been boosted in their respective transfer pursuits of star Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

The South American pair have been absolutely instrumental in the Seagulls’ incredible rise this term under first Graham Potter and then managerial successor Roberto De Zerbi, each being midfield mainstays and Caicedo even demonstrating his valuable versatility of late as a makeshift right-back.

But their form certainly has not gone unnoticed by Premier League rivals, with Mac Allister committing himself to Brighton in January after winning the World Cup with Argentina and Caicedo extending his contract despite being unhappy at being denied a dream £70million move to title challengers Arsenal.

Arsenal are expected to revisit their interest in the Ecuador international this summer along with a host of other top European clubs, with Caicedo having talked up Real Madrid most recently, while Mac Allister has been most heavily linked with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp plots a long overdue midfield rebuild at Anfield.

Recent reports from the Daily Mirror claim that the Argentine could head to Merseyside in a deal worth £70m, with veteran midfielder James Milner heading in the opposite direction on a free transfer.

On the move: Roberto De Zerbi admits that Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo could both be sold by Brighton this summer (REUTERS)

And now De Zerbi has publicly conceded that both Caicedo and Mac Allister could well be sold this summer, though he has urged fellow Brighton sensations Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan to resist any transfer overtures of their own and stay at the Amex Stadium for another season at least.

The Italian also stressed the need for Brighton to make further inspired signings to replace any high-profile outgoings and continue their considerable momentum after a fantastic campaign that could yet end with European qualification.

“For sure we will lose some players, maybe Caicedo and Mac Allister,” De Zerbi told Sky Sports after Sunday’s rousing 3-0 win at Arsenal - in which Estupinan scored his first Premier League goal - that surely ended the Gunners’ fading title hopes.

“We have to be ready to bring in more good players and for the others; Mitoma, Estupinan, I think for them the best solution is to stay with us.

“I don’t know if they are ready to play in the big teams. You have to arrive ready in the head. We can offer them the possibility to progress and to improve.”