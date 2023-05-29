Arsenal and Liverpool on alert as Brighton confirm Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister ‘can leave’

Arsenal and Liverpool on alert as Brighton confirm Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister ‘can leave’

Roberto De Zerbi has tipped Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister to play for “the best team in the world” as they near summer transfers away from Brighton.

The Seagulls boss admitted after the final day of the Premier League season that both players will be available for the right price when the market opens next month.

Arsenal are targeting Caicedo as part of a £200million spending spree planned this summer while Liverpool have been strongly linked with World Cup winner Mac Allister.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

De Zerbi told reporters: “I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moises, I'm really sorry. They are two great people and two great players.”

He continued: “The policy of Brighton is like this, I think it's right they can leave, can change teams and play in a level higher.

“We are ready. We have to find others big players to play without Alexis and Moises.”

Brighton fought hard to keep hold of Ecuador international Caicedo in the January transfer window, amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. De Zerbi has tipped the duo to star for a “big European team” with their combined fee expected to exceed £120m.

The Italian said: “If you ask me about Caicedo and Mac Allister, I love them and they are two big, big players and can be in a big, big European team.

“They can play in every competition and are ready to compete for a big team and I hope for them they can play in the best team in the world.”