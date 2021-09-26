Arsenal legend Tony Adams reveals he was approached over coaching role at Southampton

Arsenal legend Tony Adams previously managed Southampton’s rivals Portsmouth (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has revealed that he was approached for a coaching role at Southampton two years ago.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was in a bind back in August 2019 when assistant manager Danny Rohl left the club to join German giants Bayern Munich.

Gunners icon Adams was working as a pundit on Sky Sports ahead of Southampton's Premier League meeting with Wolves on Sunday and revealed that he spoke with Austrian Hasenhuttl when Rohl left the club.

Adams said: "Ralph called me a couple of years ago... I'd just had a knee operation.

"His assistant had just left and he called me and asked me to give him a hand at Southampton."

Adams was cut off before he could finish the story, but things obviously never progressed as Hasenhuttl ended up promoting Southampton stalwart Kelvin Davis to his first-team staff with the former goalkeeper having had an academy role in the past.

Adams has coaching experience with Feyenoord and Southampton's south coast rivals Portsmouth and had short stints as a manager with Azerbaijani side Gabala and Granada in La Liga.

