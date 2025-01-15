‘Is it a colour thing?’ – Sol Campbell questions Tottenham fans over ongoing hatred

Sol Campbell makes light of his controversial transfer from Spurs to Arsenal – a move he does not regret - Made by Google

Sol Campbell has questioned whether the ongoing hatred for him from Tottenham Hotspur supporters is because of his skin colour.

The former England defender remains widely disliked by Spurs fans, following his move from White Hart Lane to Arsenal on a free transfer in 2001.

Spurs fans still regularly sing about Campbell and, in an interview with AFTV, he has now asked whether race is a factor in the abuse he receives.

“They know not what they do,” said Campbell. “You [Spurs] have got a new stadium, new training ground, everything’s amazing going forward and you’re still harping on about me. It’s like, what’s going on here?

“Is it a colour thing, is it a colour thing? Is there a colour thing about it? Is there an underbelly colour thing that keeps you going?

“Because a lot of other players have done this type of move, similar moves. You say to yourself, is it a colour thing? Or is it a confusion?’

“If it’s a black person or Indian person saying it, are you confused? Or is it a white guy saying it?

“What’s going on, what’s hanging on and allowing you to keep going for something that happened 25 years ago when I was a young man?”

Campbell’s interview comes after he poked fun at Spurs’ lack of trophies in a “tongue-in-cheek” viral new advert about his hugely controversial move.

Campbell, who graduated through Tottenham’s youth system, won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and scored in the Champions League final after joining Arsenal.

In an advert for Google’s Pixel phones, the now 50-year-old Campbell is initially pictured in a white jumper and says: ‘It’s that time of year again….” He then reveals a red sweater while adding: “A time when people start to wonder if the grass might be greener. Whether they should switch sides and change allegiances. Take it from me, big moves pay off.”

The line about “big moves” is accompanied by him dusting down a trophy in a room surrounded by silverware. “Sure, people will have opinions but who cares what people think,” he goes on. “Of course you can stay with them another year but is anything really going to change? Doesn’t look like it to me. So if you’re thinking about transferring this January, I say go for it! It’s not like you’re doing anything outrageous. You’re just switching to something much, much better... the Google Pixel!”

Arsenal had famously kept Campbell’s signing secret, with reporters expecting to see Richard Wright unveiled as their new goalkeeper. Campbell was repeatedly abused by fans during subsequent matches against Tottenham – he was even subject to death threats – and says that random abuse has continued even into retirement. “I don’t think people realise how hurtful the hate and vitriol is to me,” he said.

Campbell has addressed the move – and the advert – in several interviews this week. He has said that he would make the same move again as a young player wanting to win trophies but that he hopes Tottenham fans can now move on.

“Working with Google Pixel ahead of the north London derby this week has been great,” he said. “I had lots of fun doing it, I filmed for nine hours, it’s a good tongue-in-cheek advert. I wouldn’t say I had reservations about doing it, but all I’d say is it is a long time ago, let it go guys.”

The advert follows others which have made light of infamous football incidents, notably Gareth Southgate and Pizza Hut and numerous risque Paddy Power efforts.