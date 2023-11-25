Arsenal left with huge Kai Havertz headache as fit-again Martin Odegaard returns

Before the international break, there were small signs that things were starting to click for Kai Havertz at Arsenal.

In the absence of Martin Odegaard, the German was handed three starts in a row on the right of their midfield three.

Havertz did not pull up any trees but, after a slow start to life in north London following his £65million summer move from Chelsea, it finally felt like he was beginning to find his feet.

Today's trip to Brentford is the start of 10 games in 37 days for the Gunners before the end of year, and if Havertz can hit top gear it would be a huge boost.

Third-placed Arsenal trail leaders Manchester City by just one point, with some favourable games coming up. They can secure top spot in their Champions League group with a game to spare by beating Lens at home on Wednesday, before Premier League matches against Wolves and Luton.

Havertz will have an important part to play during the busy festive period, but finding a role for him in the team remains a headache for Mikel Arteta.

Club skipper Odegaard is fit again, which means Havertz's run of starts on the right of midfield will surely come to an end.

He is an exceptionally good footballer... left-back is a good option, but he won't play the classic role

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann

Arteta is not the first coach to struggle to solve the Havertz puzzle and, intriguingly, over the international break, he played at left-back for Germany.

"I have a lot of ideas for him, because he is an exceptionally good footballer," said Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann. "It's a very good option. He won't always play as the classic left-back that you might know."

Havertz scored in a 3-2 defeat by Turkey, but do not expect to see him at left-back for Arsenal.

When he joined, it was explained to Havertz he would predominantly play on the left of a midfield three. But Arsenal were also attracted by his versatility, and his best performances have come in other positions.

Havertz looked effective as a striker in the Community Shield win over City, and the same can be said when he has played on the right of midfield.

Havertz scored from left-back for Germany (AP)

Given those roles are occupied by Gabriel Jesus and Odegaard, however, Havertz must fit in elsewhere, ideally stepping up to replace the Granit Xhaka-shaped hole on the left of midfield.

His versatility is often viewed as one of his strengths, but it seems to hinder him, too. Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel called him a "hybrid player" and, at times, it feels like Havertz is caught between two positions. Is he a striker or an attacking midfielder? A left or right No8?

Or, as Nagelsmann now thinks, a left-back?

Coaches may have argued over his best role, but they all agree on his ability. Tuchel said Havertz has "unlimited talent". So far, that talent has been unfulfilled, and it is Arteta's challenge to bring it out.

Havertz should prove a useful weapon at Brentford, given his height and the Bees' aerial prowess.

Brentford have been hit by injuries, but go into today's game unbeaten in their past 14 League derbies, with their last loss coming against Arsenal in September 2022.