Arsenal lay down firm marker as Mikel Arteta’s side learn lessons to punish Tottenham

Mikel Arteta’s side sit top of the Premier League (Getty Images)

After making a flying start to the season, the only accusation being lobbied at Arsenal before this weekend was that they hadn’t claimed a statement result against a ‘big side’.

They had come close against Manchester United last month and this win over Tottenham felt like an example of how Mikel Arteta’s side had learned lessons from that disappointing day at Old Trafford.

With 30 minutes to go against United, the game was tied and Arsenal were the better side. The win seemed there for the taking, but emotion got the better of them and in the end Erik ten Hag’s side ran out 3-1 winners.

This game against Spurs was following a similar pattern, with the Gunners excellent in the opening 30 minutes and deservedly taking the lead through Thomas Partey’s long-range strike.

They had Tottenham on the ropes, however they allowed them back into the game as a rash challenge from Gabriel on Richarlison gave Spurs a penalty. Harry Kane made no mistake, taking his tally of north London derby goals to 14 - with seven of those coming from the spot.

After being in complete control, Arsenal were suddenly creaking and they had the imperious William Saliba to thank for steadying the ship.

The 21-year-old may have been playing in his first ever north London derby, but he put in the performance of a veteran as he dominated Kane for large parts of the game.

At Old Trafford, Arsenal were in a similar position to this where, with 30 minutes to go, the game was in the balance.

For this derby it was that same scenario, but at half-time instead of around the hour mark, and the question was whether Arsenal would seize the opportunity this time around.

The answer was an emphatic yes as the Gunners put in a dominant second-half performance that underlined why there is such optimism around them this season.

The energy they started the first-half with was replicated for the second and fittingly it was Gabriel Jesus who put them back in front in the 49th minute.

The Brazilian was everywhere against Tottenham, causing Eric Dier so many problems with his movement on and off the ball.

His goal came in true poacher style as he pounced on Bukayo Saka’s saved shot to put Arsenal ahead.

From there, Arsenal did not look back and, when Emerson Royal was sent off just after the hour mark for a rash tackle on Gabriel Martinelli, it felt like game over.

Gabriel Jesus put in another brilliant performance for Arsenal (AFP via Getty Images)

The Gunners sensed that too and they went for the kill, with Granit Xhaka firing home from inside the box after turning his man.

The win stretches Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to four points after eight games.

There is a wave of optimism around the club and - while Arteta will want to keep feet on the ground - he may struggle to after this win over Tottenham.

Arsenal have laid down a marker and should relish the visit of Liverpool next weekend.