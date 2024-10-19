Lack of discipline haunts Arsenal in painful Bournemouth defeat

Arsenal were unable to recover from William Saliba’s first-half dimissal - Reuters/Ian Walton

The Premier League is a ruthless competition and there are only so many times that Arsenal can survive playing in it without 11 footballers on the pitch. Already this season they had escaped with 10 men for long spells against Brighton and Manchester City, but that run of luck ended in painful circumstances against an impressive and dangerous Bournemouth side.

On this occasion, Mikel Arteta’s players were forced to play a full hour with 10 men, following a straight red card shown to William Saliba. It was not an impossible task, but it was certainly a difficult one.

Bournemouth, energetic throughout, eventually found a way through, scoring decisive goals through Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert in the second half.

Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the campaign is over and their disciplinary problem is becoming increasingly damaging, even if Saliba’s red card was different to those picked up by Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard earlier in the campaign.

The fact remains that Arsenal have received red cards in three of their eight league matches this season. That, clearly, is not how you win the Premier League title.

Saliba turning point

This was an evening that could be divided into two separate parts: before Saliba’s red and after. The game that took place in the opening 30 minutes was largely unremarkable, more attritional than aesthetically pleasing, with few chances for either team. It was a battle, rather than a dance.

Then came the pivotal moment, which stemmed from a disastrous error by Leandro Trossard. The Arsenal forward inadvertently played the ball over his own defence and into the path of Bournemouth’s Evanilson, who would have had a free run at goal had he not been brought down by Saliba.

William Saliba’s red card is the Gunners third in the last six league matches - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

It was hardly the most violent of fouls but it seemed clear that Saliba had denied Evanilson a clear chance to score. In front of the watching refereeing chief Howard Webb, match official Robert Jones upgraded the initial yellow card to a red following a visit to the pitch-side monitor.

Webb’s presence at the game immediately sparked online concerns that he had somehow been involved in the decision, but Telegraph Sport understands he is only able to listen to the refereeing audio, rather than speak on it himself.

The away supporters fumed in the corner, showing their anger towards Webb and the authorities, although there was time for some humour, too. “10 men again, 10 men again, olé, olé,” they sang as Arteta reorganised the structure of his team.

Sacrificial Sterling made way for Kiwior

Raheem Sterling, who had started brightly, was the unfortunate second victim of Saliba’s red card. He was withdrawn after 37 minutes, with Arteta calling for back-up defender Jakub Kiwior as his players came under sustained pressure.

Not only were Arsenal forced to handle another game with 10 men, they were also doing so without arguably their three best players. Martin Odegaard remains unavailable with his long-term injury, while Bukayo Saka was not risked here after his hamstring issue on international duty. Add Saliba to that and Arsenal were without their top defender, too, along with their best midfielder and their most dangerous forward.

In a way, it was also an unexpected challenge for Bournemouth. Andoni Iraola’s players are not used to being on the front foot against the bigger teams. Indeed, each of their last 10 wins had come against sides in the bottom half of the table. Here, though, they suddenly found themselves in a dominant position, in terms of both possession and territory.

Their task was to find a way of breaking down Arsenal’s sturdy deep defensive block, which is far from simple. Their best hope seemed to be down the flanks, where Antoine Semenyo and Dango Ouattara caused problems for the away side’s full-backs. Semenyo volleyed over a few minutes after the break, when he should perhaps have done better.

Martinelli chance spurned

The least surprising substitution of the day was Arteta’s decision to bring on Gabriel Martinelli, his fastest attacking player, during the second half. Arsenal needed an out-ball, a counter-attacking threat, and Martinelli’s speed is a major weapon. When his big chance came, though, he fired the ball too close to Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Only a few seconds later, Arsenal were behind. So often the masters of set-piece routines, on this occasion they were undone by one. Justin Kluivert diverted a low corner into the path of Christie, who produced the most emphatic of finishes into Raya’s net.

Bournemouth had been aggressive and organised throughout, doing well to control Arsenal’s threat before and after the red card. There is no doubt that this was a deserved victory for the home team, and it was sealed by Kluivert’s penalty after 79 minutes. Kiwior’s back-pass was short, allowing Evanilson in on goal before Raya brought him down. Kluivert made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Justin Kluivert scored Bournemouth’s second from the spot - Getty Images/Robin Jones

08:09 PM BST

Mikel Arteta on the red card

We are very disappointed with the result and gutted because we had to play in that context again. It’s an accident waiting to happen not to get the points in this context. I cannot fault the team for the way they approached it. Tonight we made two big errors that cost the game. The decision was made on the pitch and then was changed on the pitch. Decision made. I haven’t seen the penalty back.

08:07 PM BST

Iraola on the victory

It was quite a mature win because it is a tricky situation [playing against 10 men]. We started well for the first 30 minutes and then the red card changes the game. We had to control the game, attack but don’t lose our minds as even with 10 men, set plays, free-kicks they can be a threat. Luckily for us we took the benefit of having one man more. Before half-time we missed a couple of chances and at the beginning of the second half we managed not to finish, so we had to have patience to take the benefit of having one more player without losing our heads. We were playing very well the first 30 minutes. It was a very level game, which is very good when you face this opposition. It became easier with 11v10 but everything is not done, you have to finish the job and we did it.

08:03 PM BST

Declan Rice speaking post match

We’ve kicked ourselves in the foot three times in eight games and we got away with it at home to Brighton and away at Manchester City. Bournemouth kept probing and made it 2-0. I’m proud of the players for fighting, even with 10 men, but the naivety, we need to stop making mistakes because you want 11 players for 90 minutes and that’s what wins you football matches. With 10 men we showed a lot of character and personality to stay in the game. The big chance was Martinelli’s and the keeper read it and made a great save and one minute later, normally a routine we are so strong at, has done us. We can’t make silly mistakes. You need all your best players on the pitch at all times. The belief is so high and we will stick together. This is football, whatever happens the most important thing is that you stick together and stay in the right direction.

07:40 PM BST

Lewis Cook on Bournemouth’s win

Massive. They are a top top team, the football they have played in the last few years. But the lads dug deep, controlled the game in big spells and got the win. We did a lot of work in the week. They have a lot of attacking players that can change the game. The red card helped so we could take control of the game. Sometimes when a team go a man down they can start playing well, like they did at [Manchester] City. But we created the chances needed to win the game. We know we want to be clinical as each goal in this league is massive. Arsenal are so compact. You think of them as an attacking team but they can adapt. We matched them today and got the win.

Arsenal's Declan Rice with AFC Bournemouth's Lewis Cook after the match

07:27 PM BST

FT: Bournemouth 2 Arsenal 0

Arsenal suffer their first Premier League defeat of the season, and there is now a high probability of losing ground on City and Liverpool this weekend. The game was in the balance before William Saliba’s red card, which was the game’s undoubted flash point. Arsenal were starting to look comfortable with 10 men, and missed a presentable chance through Gabriel Martinelli, but were undone by Christie’s fine finish from a slick set-piece. Kiwior’s error then gifted Bournemouth the chance which earned the penalty. Arsenal have Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea next: they need some big wins after losing three points this evening.

Arsenal have lost their first away match of 2024 - Reuters/Matthew Childs

07:23 PM BST

92 minutes: Bournemouth 2 Arsenal 0

Arsenal had the chance to send a free-kick into the box, but they took one short and White floated a cross straight down the throat of Kepa. Bournemouth content to sit in behind the ball now.

07:20 PM BST

90 minutes: Bournemouth 2 Arsenal 0

There will be five minutes of stoppage time to play. Arsenal are finishing with a flurry of attacks but they are running out of time.

07:18 PM BST

88 minutes: Bournemouth 2 Arsenal 0

Another storming run through midfield from Declan Rice. Then Jesus tries to jink his way through Bournemouth defenders, and goes down hopefully looking for a penalty, but nothing doing.

07:16 PM BST

85 minutes: Bournemouth 2 Arsenal 0

Nwaneri with some neat touches since coming on but then he is penalised for a foul. Rice with a lovely inswinging cross from the left but Jesus and Havertz are squeezed out at the back post.

07:13 PM BST

83 minutes: Bournemouth 2 Arsenal 0

Bournemouth just need to stay professional now and not do anything silly. Arsenal are trying to send the ball foward more directly now. Martinelli gets to the byline but his cross is claimed by Kepa.

07:11 PM BST

81 minutes: Bournemouth 2 Arsenal 0

Arteta has rolled the dice now with Nwaneri and Jesus on Kiwior and Merino. Surely too little, too late.

07:09 PM BST

GOOOAAALL! Kluivert buries the penalty

Bournemouth are surely out of sight now. Kluivert keeps his poise and sends Raya the wrong way, rolling the ball to the goalkeeper’s left. Arsenal’s day goes from bad to worse.

07:08 PM BST

Penalty Bournemouth!

A bad mistake from Kiwior with an underhit pass back towards Raya, and Evanilson was there first. He knocked the ball past Raya and rather fell into the goalkeeper, but the original decision of penalty is going to stand. Kluivert to take it.

David Raya of Arsenal clashes with Evanilson of AFC Bournemouth in the box - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

07:06 PM BST

76 minutes: Bournemouth 1 Arsenal 0

Semenyo blasts over after the ball broke loose from a Bournemouth corner. Partey and Senesi were grappling at the back post, but after a VAR check nothing more is given.

07:04 PM BST

74 minutes: Bournemouth 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal now have the chase the game which will leave them at risk of being picked off. If they go on to lose this game, they will regret that Martinelli missed chance.

07:01 PM BST

GOOOOAALL! Christie converts brilliant set-piece

Bournemouth were lifted by that Martinelli missed chance and they have undone Arsenal with one off the training ground. Rolled in low to Kluivert, who flicked the ball on for the run of Christie who did really well to control the shot and keep it below the bar. Arsenal breached.

Ryan Christie scores for Bournemouth against Arsenal - Getty Images/Michael Steele

06:59 PM BST

69 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

What a chance for Arsenal to pinch the opening goal! Kepa with a stray loose pass short that Arsenal pounced on and Merino rolled the ball through for Martinelli but he telegraphed the shot towards the far corner. Kepa attoned for the mistake by making the save, but Martinelli will feel he should have buried that.

06:56 PM BST

67 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal’s players are using their bodies well all over the pitch, getting between Bournemouth man and ball and buying fouls. This time it was Partey in midfield. Calafiori takes it short to Martinelli, who teases in a really dangerous cross that Senesi glances behind for a corner. Merino glanced it on, but Havertz could not get there. Rice with another fine defensive recovery.

Arsenal's Declan Rice reacts

06:54 PM BST

65 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

This has been David Raya’s most uncomfortable game of the season, he very nearly kicks fresh air but Arsenal get away with it. Arteta has made a move: Martinelli on for Trossard, which gives Arsenal more directness.

06:53 PM BST

63 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Ouattara is causing problems against Ben White down the Bournemouth left, but the home side cannot find a telling first contact on these deliveries. Calafiori goes down holding his face, not much in it but Semenyo has been booked. Rice wins another foul.

Triple change from Iraola: Outtara, Scott and Tavernier off for Christie, Kluivert and Sinisterra.

06:50 PM BST

Clearing up that Howard Webb sighting

For those interested in the cameras cutting to Howard Webb before the red card... my understanding is that he is only able to listen to the refereeing audio. He can’t speak on it himself.

Howard Webb in the stands during Bournemouth vs Arsenal - Sky Sports

06:49 PM BST

60 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Havertz and Senesi in another tangle, and the decision goes against the Arsenal forward. Cracking cross swung in from Bournemouth’s left-back Kerkez but Calafiori did well to glance a header clear. Raya takes his time over a goal kick, much to the annoyance of the Bournemouth fans.

06:47 PM BST

57 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Better ball retention in the last few minutes by Arsenal, with Rice driving them up the pitch. They just need to find a telling moment of quality. Havertz is penalised for a foul on Senesi when he looked like getting away from the Bournemouth defender. Fine work again by Rice to control a Kiwior switch and win a foul.

06:43 PM BST

53 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal starting to creak defensively, with Partey lax in possession at the edge of his defensive third. Then Merino sets White away down the right but the attack fizzles out. Trossard, at fault in the build up to the Saliba red card, has been poor this evening. He is surely at risk of the hook.

06:41 PM BST

51 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have a corner after a strong run down the right from Kai Havertz. A chance for Arsenal to load the penalty area and get Gabriel, Kiwior and White up from the back. Rice with another outswinger, but Havertz could not get enough power or direction on the glancing header.

06:39 PM BST

49 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Kiwior commits a foul with a trip on Scott. Arsenal settled back into their defensive shape again, and they are soaking up the pressure. It is hard a man down, but Arsenal need to find a way of making it stick up front or turning Bournemouth around with pace.

06:37 PM BST

47 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal enjoy some possession in the early stages of the half, but the first big chance falls to Bournemouth! And what a chance it was for Semenyo. Calafiori was attracted to Evanilson, and Semenyo was wide open at the back post. Had so much time to line up the side foot volley, but he skewed over horribly.

FC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo reacts after a missed chance

06:35 PM BST

We are back under way

Bournemouth get the second half started, no changes for Arsenal.

Can Arsenal threaten enough in this second half? It might depend on the fitness of Gabriel Martinelli, their quickest forward. He’s had a calf issue in recent days. Is he ready to come off the bench and provide a counter-attacking threat?

06:34 PM BST

Half-time change from Bournemouth

Adam Smith is on for Araujo at right-back.

06:31 PM BST

The difference between this and the City second half for Arsenal

Naturally, Arsenal will have to defend for long spells of his second half but I’m not sure they can replicate their second-half approach at the Etihad. They were a goal up in that game, and a draw at City is a much better result than a point at Bournemouth. Arteta has Nwaneri, Jesus and Martinelli on the bench, he might have to roll the dice at some stage.

06:28 PM BST

Arsenal now without possibly their best defender

1 - In his 157th appearance in a match in Europe's big-five leagues, William Saliba has been given a red card for the very first time. It's also his first red card in 93 games for Arsenal in all competitions. Bath. pic.twitter.com/97kkE9rVMe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2024

06:22 PM BST

HT: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal holding out with 10 men for the third time this season. The game was very uneventful before William Saliba’s red card, and despite the green grass between Evanilson and the goal Arsenal cannot really have any complaints. There was no covering defender. Raya has made a couple of decent saves since and Arsenal finished the half looking reasonably comfortable. They need to find a way of carrying some kind of attacking threat though.

Arsenal’s David Raya, Jakub Kiwior and Gabriel Magalhaes react to a defensive block - Reuters/Matthew Childs

06:18 PM BST

47 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Kiwior slides in to make a block at the expense of a corner which Raya claims comfortably. Then White gets himself between Semenyo and the ball to win Arsenal a free kick which Raya will send long.

06:16 PM BST

45 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Bournemouth enjoying all of the ball and all of the territory at the moment, but Arsenal are defending diligently. Excellent work from Rice to snuff out Semenyo after a burst through the middle. Arsenal then get a chance to attack through Rice and White but the move ends with a Partey volley over the bar.

Four minutes of added time to play.

06:12 PM BST

42 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

What a chance for Bournemouth! Semenyo had Kiwior in all kinds of problems down the left, Raya rushed off his line to collect the low cross but spilt the ball, but the Spaniard recovered to smother the rebound. Arsenal living dangerously there.

06:11 PM BST

39 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Kiwior has gone to right centre-back alongside Gabriel. It feels like Arsenal will need the pace of Gabriel Martinelli to provide an outlet on the counter-attack. Semenyo tries to run at White but runs it out for a goal kick.

06:07 PM BST

36 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Merino with a good chance for Arsenal after Sterling’s cross fell to him but he dragged the shot wide of the far post.

Then Sterling is beaten by Semenyo and Raya stands up well to produce a strong save from a tight corner.

Arteta is now making a change: Kiwior on for Sterling. Not a happy 36 minutes for the winger.

06:03 PM BST

32 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal right up against it now, Sterling is playing as an auxiliary right-back, with Ben White inside at centre-back next to Gabriel. The Brazilian then produces a superb block to deny Semenyo. No sign of any changes from Arteta just yet.

Arsenal are in a spot of bother here. At least they are used to playing with 10 men for long periods of time... they did so following Rice’s red against Brighton and Trossard’s red at Manchester City.

No Saka, no Odegaard and now no Saliba. Most people would say those are Arsenal’s three best players.

After a pitch-side VAR review Referee Robert Jones sends off William Saliba of Arsenal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC

06:00 PM BST

Saliba sent off! Arsenal down to 10

Arsenal are now down to 10 men for the third time this season, and Saliba will miss next week’s huge Premier League game against Liverpool. That is a bitter blow for Arsenal.

Do you agree with the decision? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pXF9sUqHR7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2024

05:59 PM BST

28 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal and Saliba may well have got away with one there! Trossard with a loose ball back towards his own goal, and Evanilson got the wrong side of the defender and looked to be clean through. Saliba dragged him down but the Bournemouth defender was a long way from goal.

VAR has sent the referee to the screen for a review though, we know what that usually means.

05:57 PM BST

26 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Bournemouth have been a little tentative so far, it feels like there is a chance for them to apply more pressure to an Arsenal team who look short of rhythm and in possession quality without Saka and Odegaard.

05:55 PM BST

24 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Slicker football from Arsenal, a nice touch from Merino in midfield before Rice swept out to Trossard, but his cross was cleared. Then first Scott and then Merino waste chances to counter-attack on the opposition. Sums up the scrappiness of the first half.

05:52 PM BST

22 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Not quite clicking for Sterling in the final third so far, but he is involved. Arsenal look at their most dangerous when winning the ball back off Bournemouth in their own defensive third. Sterling then misplaces a pass at the edge of the box, Scott intercepts and Partey fouls.

Arsenal are yet to find their usual flow here, which is credit to Bournemouth and also, perhaps, a consequence of Arteta’s new-look midfield three. Declan Rice and Mikel Merino appear to have a lot of freedom to move around those central areas but they have not been able to control the pace of the game so far.

Arsenal's Raheem Sterling (centre) in action during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium

05:50 PM BST

20 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

The problem Arsenal are having just now is that none of Rice, Partey or Merino really want to be the most advanced midfielder in possession. They are keeping the ball in front of Bournemouth but struggling to threaten the back of Cook and Scott in the middle of the pitch. Cagey stuff so far, already feels like it might be a one-goal game.

05:48 PM BST

17 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Bournemouth’s first sight of goal after a poor short pass from Raya, trying to squeeze a pass into Merino. Semenyo had the chance to shoot from 25 yards but the attempt was high wide and handsome. Raya sticks to his guns the very next move, standing on the ball and starting a flowing move that released Sterling wide right. He twisted and turned but his shot was blocked.

05:45 PM BST

14 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Scott with the chance to drive with the ball into the Arsenal area but he showed too much of it to Saliba. Sterling thought he should have had a foul moments before, and then the Arsenal winger is punished himself for a foul. Both teams feeling each other out rather, at the moment.

05:43 PM BST

12 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Unusually for Arsenal, their first corner is an outswinger. Rice taking from the right in the absence of Saka. Into the mixer but Bournemouth defend well against a number of big Arsenal bodies. Arsenal then enjoy a longer spell of possession, but most of it is in the Bournemouth half.

05:40 PM BST

9 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

As expected, the early stages of this game have been very competitive but both teams are finding it difficult openeings. A lot of pinball in midfield. Trossard a little loose on the ball on Arsenal’s left flank.

Evanilson then earns Bournemouth a corner after a spin down the side of Saliba. The referee gives a corner, Saliba feels it should be a goal kick.

The delivery is poor, and then Arsenal win a corner of their own after a swift break forward involving Trossard and Sterling.

05:37 PM BST

6 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal lost possession with Ben White caught forward. The right-back gets back to defend against Scott, but he pushed him in the back to concede a free-kick in a dangerous crossing position. Cook with a very good inswinger towards the back post, and Calafiori stood strong to head clear.

05:35 PM BST

4 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Raya and Arsenal’s defenders get the ball down with some short passes around their penalty area before they look long, unsuccessfully, to Havertz. Bournemouth also go longer from Kepa. Partey with another well-timed challenge in midfield.

05:32 PM BST

2 minutes: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 0

Kerkez loves to bomb forward from left-back for Bournemouth, which will be a test of Sterling’s defensive application on that flank. Partey in well to win the ball back high for Arsenal but they fail to find a telling pass around the box. The game is quite condensed in the middle of the park so far.

05:30 PM BST

KICK OFF!

Arsenal, playing in their blue third kit, get the game started.

05:27 PM BST

The players are out of the tunnel

Some pyrotechnics on the pitch at the Vitality. Looking at the two teams, I sense the early stages of this one could be quite frantic and attritional. Lots of pressing and duels on a tight pitch. Who is going to put their foot on the ball? Semenyo vs Calafiori could be a key contest.

05:23 PM BST

Iraola on the task facing Bournemouth

It is a difficult game for all our players. Arsenal have some of the best defenders not only in the Premier League but in the world. We need the mentality to take every chance as if it is the last one. Then hopefully we have the chance to punish them.

05:19 PM BST

Declan Rice and Mikel Merino have been swapping positions in the warm up

Arsenal’s Declan Rice in the warm up - Reuters/Matthew Childs

05:07 PM BST

Arteta speaking

On Saka not making it: “We tried the last few days but it the end we didn’t have the right feeling. That is why we have many options, and very good options as well.”

On Merino making his debut: “He gives us different options, a very different player to Martin or Ethan but hopefully good for the type of game we expect today.”

On Bournemouth: “It is a team that is very well-coached, some very good players and a lot of threat, especially in the front four. They are a very hard side to play against.”

05:02 PM BST

Neto cannot play against his parent club

So David Raya’s back-up on the Arsenal bench is 18-year-old Tommy Setford, who joined the club from Ajax in the summer.

Tommy Setford in the warm up - Getty Images/David Price

04:50 PM BST

The size of this Arsenal team is striking

With the exception of Trossard and Sterling, every member of Arsenal’s team is taller than six foot. Without Odegaard and Saka, there could be more of a focus on set-pieces and creating chances from high regains of possession. It looks a team built to win duels.

04:40 PM BST

Arsenal and Arteta forced to adapt

The big news at the Vitality Stadium is that Bukayo Saka is not part of the Arsenal squad today, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Mikel Arteta said yesterday that it was not a serious problem, so we must assume that he has chosen against rushing the England winger back into action. Arsenal have a big week ahead, with a Champions League match against Shakhtar on Tuesday and then a meeting with Liverpool next weekend.

Raheem Sterling is likely to take Saka’s place on the right wing. As a right-footed player, he obviously offers a different threat. Will Arsenal have to play a different sort of game in possession? Let’s see...

It is also worth noting that Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino is making his first start for the club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta arrives at Bournemouth - Reuters/Matthew Childs

04:29 PM BST

Interesting midfield set up from Arsenal...

I think the assumption was that two of Rice, Partey or Merino would start (or realistically, Rice plus one). But all three are in the team, with Merino making his full debut. It gives Arsenal’s team a formidable look physically, but without Saka and Odegaard it does look a little short of creativity. Havertz and Trossard have been dovetailing in something like a front two, but it looks more of a 4-1-4-1 with Trossard left this evening.

Slightly surprising that Bournemouth have gone with Alex Scott over Ryan Christie, while Ouattara gets a start for the hosts in attack.

04:19 PM BST

Arsenal team and subs

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Merino; Sterling, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Setford, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Jesus, Martinelli, Lewis-Skelly, Kabia

Declan Rice and Arsenal arrive at the Vitality Stadium - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

04:17 PM BST

Bournemouth team and subs

Three changes from last time out.



Up the Cherriessss 🍒 pic.twitter.com/RA0JaQZ1vL — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 19, 2024

04:05 PM BST

Arsenal team news: No Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is not with the Arsenal squad today. #AFC — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) October 19, 2024

04:04 PM BST

Arsenal are wearing their third kit for the first time this season

Arsenal's third kit before the game against Bournemouth

03:59 PM BST

Best betting sites

Betting on the football today? Take a look at these best betting sites for free bets and betting offers

03:58 PM BST

Our man on the south coast

Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth v Arsenal pic.twitter.com/uUc884RsmP — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) October 19, 2024

03:58 PM BST

Arsenal have the chance to go top before City and Liverpool play

The first third of the season divides into chunks thanks to three international breaks, and Arsenal could put themselves in a very strong position over the course of the next four weeks.

By the time November’s international break rolls around, Arsenal will have played away at Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea as well as against Liverpool at the Emirates. If they are still close to the pace at the top of the table at the end of that run, they will surely be considered title favourites.

Arsenal should not look past this evening’s trip to Bournemouth though, which has a tricky feel after a fortnight off. Andoni Iraola’s team press high and aggressively, and the Vitality Stadium’s tight pitch can be a difficult place to find your rhythm. Arsenal know there will be space to exploit if they can break through Bournemouth’s first wave of pressure, though.

Mikel Arteta was characteristically vague around Arsenal’s injury news, with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka all suffering niggles. Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko missed Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Southampton with injury, and it remains to be seen if they are fit to return. Arteta sounded fairly upbeat in his pre-match press conference, but we will only know for sure when the teams drop.

Bournemouth will feel they should have more than eight points from their seven games, and they were unlucky in defeat against Chelsea, which was a performance that provides a template for today’s game. Iraola has urged his team to “win back” the points they lost at Leicester last time out, but history is against them when it comes to facing Arsenal. Bournemouth have just one win over them since winning promotion in 2015, and that came at the Vitality in January 2018. Arsenal were comfortable winners in both of last season’s fixtures, and in truth summer signing Evanilson is still settling in up front.

Full team news on the way shortly.