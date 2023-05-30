Arsenal: Kroenkes back transfer plan as Mikel Arteta targets four new signings

Arsenal sporting director Edu says club owners the Kroenkes are ready to back his transfer plans with Mikel Arteta to take the club to a “different level” this summer.

The Gunners fought with Manchester City for the Premier League title this year and are determined to mount another challenge next season.

They are looking to add to their squad to do so, with West Ham captain Declan Rice their No1 target.

Arsenal are also looking at bringing in another midfielder, a defender and possibly another forward too as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

Arteta and Edu have been working together on transfer plans ahead of this summer’s window, and they have received backing from Arsenal’s owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Co-chair Josh Kroenke has been over in England this past month and attended Sunday’s final game of the season at home to Wolves, which Arsenal won 5-0.

“There is still a lot do. We see our squad with a margin to improve,” said Edu. “There are different levels of football we can go to as well and we are really excited to start next season as well, because we know where we are.

“We know probably what we need to go for a different level. We receive a lot of support from the board to do what we plan to do.

“And then, let’s face the summer and see how we are going to finish that to improve our squad.”